Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Indicted in Toshakhana Reference

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were indicted in the Toshakhana reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday, with proceedings to continue on Thursday (Jan. 11) with the recording of witness testimonies.

According to the charge-sheet against Khan and Bushra, they retained 58 of 108 gifts received from different heads of states during his tenure as the prime minister and paid “throwaway” prices for them to the state. It further alleges that Bushra Bibi retained an expensive jewelry set in violation of Toshakhana rules, however available data suggests the military secretary had reported it in 2020.

After the indictment, the proceedings were adjourned until Jan. 11 (Thursday), when 12 witnesses have been summoned to record their testimonies. According to the prosecution’s total list of witnesses, it would summon two senior Army officers, including the ex-military secretary to the former premier; private appraiser Sohaib Abbasi; Toshakhana section officers Benaymin and Nida Rehman; NAB Additional Director Qaiser Mehmood; State Bank of Pakistan Joint Director Sajid Khan; Assistant Secretary Protocol Zahid Sarfraz Azam; Principal Appraiser Azeem Manzoor; Appraiser Rabia Samad; Deputy Consulate General at Dubai Rahimullah; Counselor Attache Irfan Rafaqat; Mohsin Habib, administrative assistant at the Dubai Consulate; former private secretary Syed Inamullah Shah; Magistrate Mohammad Abdullah; and NAB officials Mohsin Haroon, Mustansar Imam Shah, and Hasnain Mustafa.

In an informal interaction with journalists after proceedings at Adiala Jail, Khan claimed he was being victimized for “reining in powerful quarters.” He also claimed one of the witnesses against him was an office boy and questioned how he would commit mass corruption through such avenues.

Bail denied

Also on Tuesday, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of Khan in the Toshakhana reference and Al-Qadir Trust case. It then adjourned proceedings in the £190 million corruption case until Jan. 17, when Khan and Bibi are likely to be indicted in this case.

Separately, Rawalpindi Police also arrested the already-incarcerated former prime minister in several cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ), with an Anti-Terrorism Court sending him on two days of judicial remand and directing police to interrogate him at Adiala Jail.