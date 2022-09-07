Imran Khan Defends Controversial Remarks on Army Leadership

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday defended his remarks about the appointment of the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS), claiming his criticism of the armed forces was for its “benefit” while criticism from his opponents was to “protect their corruption.”

Addressing a rally in Peshawar, he claimed that only the PTI was interested in “strengthening” Pakistan’s institutions. “Even if we do criticize our Army, it is for its betterment,” he said. “What we do is constructive criticism,” he added, as a video clip was played of him saying no one should ever be allowed to criticism the Army.

On Sunday, addressing a rally in Faisalabad, Khan had alleged the ruling coalition was opposing early elections because its leadership wanted to appoint their “favorite” Army chief, adding that a “strong and patriotic” general would ensure they could not indulge in any alleged corruption. Implying any Army chief appointed by the incumbent government would facilitate them, he said the appointment should only be done on merit, but failed to explain what this entailed.

Addressing the fallout of his speech—the military’s media wing has described it as an attempt to “discredit and undermine” the Army’s senior leadership—Khan claimed he had merely called for the selection of the Army chief to be on merit. “Any person who is a well-wisher of someone would always want selection on the basis of merit. This is the world’s principle … what was wrong in what I said?” he said, admitting that he had said PMLN’s Nawaz Sharif and PPP’s Asif Zardari should not have any say in selecting the next Army chief.

Accusing Sharif of being against the Army and Zardari of seeking U.S. protection, he added: “Will we give [selection] of these important posts to these people? Never.”

Contempt case

The ousted prime minister also defended his perceived threat to District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally last month. Referring to her granting police physical remand of his aide, Shahbaz Gill, he had warned the PTI would not spare her and vowed to take legal action against her rulings. He is currently facing a contempt of court case in the Islamabad High Court over that statement.

Accusing the PMLN of attacking the judiciary, he claimed the PTI was the “first party” to stand up for the judiciary. Claiming the party believed in the rule of law, he said if it had appeared he had used a harsh tone for the woman judge, it was justified because he had been incensed over the alleged torture of Gill. “If it looked like my statements were harsh, this was not my intention. I can’t ever think of threatening a judge,” he claimed.

Khan repeatedly maintained throughout his speech that the incumbent government was trying to sow division between the Pakistan Army and the PTI, which he described as the country’s “largest party.” Claiming the government was trying to disqualify him through various cases, he said this was solely intended to prevent him from contesting elections.

“They have a propaganda cell that only tries to turn whatever I say against the Army or the judiciary,” he alleged, without offering any evidence of his claims. “Until and unless our institutions are strong, the country cannot succeed,” he said, claiming the “nation” was aware of the government’s “conspiracy.”

The PTI chairman also claimed that the incumbent government had “destroyed” the country’s economy and urged his followers to promise to take to the streets at his call. The nation should be ready, he said, for whenever he gave the call to achieve “real freedom.”