Imran Khan Detained in ‘C-class’ Facilities at Attock, Claims Lawyer

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s counsel, Naeem Haider Panjotha, on Monday claimed his client has been detained in ‘C-class’ facilities at Attock jail.

Khan was arrested on Aug. 5 after a district and sessions court found him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case, sentencing him to three years in jail and imposing a fine of Rs. 100,000. The court also issued a warrant for his immediate arrest, resulting in him being taken into custody from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and shifted to Attock jail.

Speaking with media after meeting with his client, Panjotha claimed the former prime minister was detained in a “small” room with an “open washroom”—standard for cells in Pakistan. According to the lawyer, Khan told him the cell was infested with flies and bugs, adding that he had nonetheless maintained that he would prefer to stay in jail his “entire life” rather than be “enslaved.”

The lawyer further cited Khan as claiming that he had not been shown the warrant for his arrest when he was taken into custody. He alleged that police had tried to break the door of the room of his wife, Bushra Bibi. Panjotha said his client had said he should be allowed to meet his wife in prison.

Confirming that the PTI chief’s legal team would file an appeal against the trial court’s verdict tomorrow (Tuesday), he said Khan had signed a power of attorney allowing lawyers to take this step.

The PTI has already petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to transfer Khan from Attock to Adiala Jail, adding he ought to be provided ‘A-class’ facilities in jail because he is accustomed to a “better mode” of life.

The party has also moved the Supreme Court to have the Toshakhana verdict declared “null and void,” arguing that Khan was not given a fair trial.