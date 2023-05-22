Imran Khan Foresees Attempts to Ban PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday claimed there is an 80 percent chance of his being arrested this week, as he reiterated allegations that efforts are underway to ban his party over the riots triggered by his arrest on May 9.

In an interview with CNN, he alleged that the arrest would happen in Islamabad, where he is slated to appear in court on Wednesday for a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry, as well as to secure pre-arrest bail in various cases registered against him. Accusing the ruling alliance of working with the Army to “keep me out” of politics, he alleged that over 10,000 of his party’s workers had been arrested—though the government maintains the number is closer to 4,500.

Since being ousted as prime minister last year, Khan has repeatedly alleged that efforts are underway to ban the PTI, with the view bolstered by statements from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah who has maintained that the chaos witnessed after the former prime minister’s arrest earlier this month leave the government with no other choice. However, various senior political leaders have stressed to media that there are no plans underway for such a step.

During his CNN interview, Khan claimed the arson attacks at various military installations and buildings after his arrest were being used as a “pretext” to dismantle the PTI. He also lamented that the government planned to proceed with trials against his party’s workers and leaders in military courts.

In an ongoing bid to distance himself from his many broadsides against the Army and its leadership over the past year, the PTI chief reiterated that no politician could hope to “win” by turning against their own army. “In such a situation, even if you win, the country loses,” he said, while reiterating that Pakistan needs a “strong defense system.”

Maintaining that he had no issues with the Army, Khan recalled that he had worked closely with former Army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa before “he switched horses.” He further alleged that the ruling coalition wished to eliminate him to avoid losing elections, adding that his life remained under threat.

To a question, the PTI chief said Pakistan was passing through an “unpredictable time” and reiterated concerns that elections might not happen even in October. “My worry now is that they won’t hold the national elections even in October. I fear they will hold the elections when it is clear that PTI will not win,” he lamented, noting that authorities were no longer implementing decisions of judges, who the incumbent government has accused of “bias.”