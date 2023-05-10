Imran Khan Indicted in Toshakhana Case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday was indicted in the Toshakhana case, a day after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan appeared in two cases at the “special court” set up at the Police Lines Guest House in Islamabad—the Al-Qadir Trust case and the Toshakhana reference. In the Toshakhana case, Additional and District Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar presided over the hearing in which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought criminal proceedings against the former prime minister over his alleged failure to properly disclose the proceeds from the sale of state gifts.

The judge indicted Khan—a long-pending development—but the PTI chief denied all charges against him and refused to sign any documents in this regard. Speaking with media, his lawyers claimed he had “boycotted” the proceedings after a request to postpone the hearing was rejected.

On May 5, Judge Dilawar had summoned Khan to court on May 10 (today) to finally frame charges against him in the Toshakhana case. Earlier, Khan had repeatedly refused to appear in court for the indictment proceedings, with his resistance culminating in the issuance of an arrest warrant that led to clashes between PTI supporters and police in Lahore when law enforcers tried to implement the warrant.

The judge who had issued the warrant was subsequently transferred, with the indictment proceedings remaining pending.