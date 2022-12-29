Imran Khan No Longer Foresees Early Elections

In an about-face, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said he no longer expects general elections to take place in the country “any time soon.”

Less than a week ago, Khan had claimed in an interview that he foresaw general elections by March or April 2023. Speaking with journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, however, he recanted this stance, stressing that the decision was not in the hands of the incumbent government. Maintaining that only the “establishment” could push for early elections, he clarified that “establishment means Army chief,” adding that he presently had no contacts with the “establishment.”

Emphasizing that the “forces backing the PDM government” needed to be convinced of early elections, he also slammed rumors—primarily spread by PTI leaders—that authorities were considering a lengthy technocratic setup instead of proceeding to elections.

“If any political engineering is attempted in the next general elections, the results will not be good,” he said, implying that it could provoke a situation similar to that of 1971, when East Pakistan had broken off from West Pakistan after the mandate of its largest party had not been accepted. Claiming that the PTI was the largest political party of Pakistan, he said denying the public’s mandate could trigger similarly dire consequences.

As has become routine for the ousted prime minister since the retirement of former Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, he reiterated allegations of the military official’s decisions pushing Pakistan to the brink of default. “Gen. Bajwa did great injustice to this country; we are standing close to default,” he claimed, adding that his government’s working relations with the former Army chief had been “good” but the military official had not considered corruption of politicians a “serious issue.”

To a question on the ruling coalition’s offers of a ‘Charter of Economy’ between all political forces, Khan claimed there was no point, as the leaders of both the PPP and PMLN had assets abroad.

The PTI chief also maintained that the political and economic crises facing Pakistan could not be resolved without ensuring the rule of law after holding free and fair elections. The resurgence of terrorism, he warned, would continue to worsen if authorities did not hold dialogue with Afghanistan.