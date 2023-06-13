Imran Khan One Again Rubbishes Talks with Politicians

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday once again voiced a desire to initiate dialogue with the “real decision-makers”—the military establishment—while rejecting any talks with the “powerless” government.

Speaking with media at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), where he was seeking bail in multiple cases, he said there was no point in talking with political rivals on any issues—whether the economy or elections. “They have no authority to conclude dialogue,” he claimed, adding that the establishment was the “real decision-maker” and was the only competent forum for dialogue.

During his informal interaction with the press, Khan said he did not believe in “vengeance” and would strive to establish the “rule of law” if he returned to power. Seeking to “prove” this, he accused former Army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa of “backstabbing” him, maintaining he could have sacked the military official on three separate occasions, but he had exercised restraint. However, he did not elaborate on what three occasions he was referring to.

To a question on whether he was feeling tense or pressured by the prevailing circumstances, he claimed he was fine, adding his concern was about the economy rather than his personal problems. Reiterating that the economy was on the brink of default—an assertion repeatedly denied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar—he blamed the ruling coalition for this situation. The only solution, he claimed, was to proceed toward fresh elections with any new government focusing on reforms and revenue generation.

To another question on rumors of delaying general elections beyond October, Khan claimed the ruling coalition feared defeat and was thus avoiding the public. Describing the exodus of over a hundred PTI leaders as a “blessing in disguise,” he claimed the defectors who had formed a “new party”—the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party—would be the “ultimate losers.” He claimed that even if he were jailed, the PTI would still win the next general elections.

The PTI chief also condemned the use of military courts to prosecute the perpetrators of the May 9 riots, claiming trials of civilians under military laws was the end of democracy and justice. It must be noted that under the PTI-led government, at least 25 civilians were tried in military courts, with no concern voiced by Khan or his party over the “end of democracy.”

No evidence of allegations

Also on Monday, Khan appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) probing his allegations, in multiple speeches and press interactions, against top military officials. Responding to the JIT’s questions, Khan admitted he had no evidence to support his allegations of military officials planning to assassinate him or inflicting torture on his party workers. However, he confirmed that he had voiced all the allegations in various public appearances.

According to local media, Khan claimed before the JIT that he had voiced the allegations because “someone” told him military officials had threatened him. He further claimed that he had accused the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency of working against the PTI because he “did a press conference.”