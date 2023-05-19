Imran Khan Reiterates Allegations of PDM ‘Conspiring’ to Eliminate PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his allegations of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance “conspiring” to eliminate his party, claiming this was being done with the help of the military.

In a press conference outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore—where media were invited to determine whether “terrorists” were in hiding as alleged by the interim Punjab government—he warned that if the situation persisted, it could lead to the dismemberment of Pakistan as had happened in 1971. “If anyone fights against its Army, the country will be defeated,” he said, seeking to negate the impression that his party is anti-establishment.

To a question on whether he was willing to condemn the riots of May 9 that saw the ransacking of various military installations and buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commanders’ house, Khan once again stopped short of giving a condemnation, merely saying: “Who isn’t condemning the riots of May 9?” There has growing unease over Khan’s refusal to issue an outright condemnation, with President Arif Alvi—a former PTI office-holder—telling Geo News that the former prime minster should openly and clearly condemn the events of May 9.

“The burning of that old building, it is being blamed on us on purpose,” Khan continued while referring to the Corps Commanders’ house, which was looted and set on fire. “In 27 years, have I ever asked anyone to resort to burning and rioting? I have always talked about peaceful protests within the law and the Constitution,” he claimed.

Reiterating his demand for a thorough probe by an independent commission into the May 9 riots, he claimed it would “prove” that the unrest was the result of a planned conspiracy. Maintaining his party had evidence to back its claims, he lashed out at the police and soldiers for failing to prevent the riots.

“PTI Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid and my sisters were asking people not to go inside [Lahore Corps Commanders’ house],” he said, claiming they wanted people to peacefully protest outside the building. To a question on the interim Punjab government’s claims of alleged terrorists hiding at Zaman Park, he questioned why the authorities had not identified them. He reiterated allegations of the government planning to “plant” miscreants and arrest them so he could be accused of harboring terrorists. He said only an independent commission could probe who fired on and killed 25 unarmed protesters and left scores injured.

To a question, the PTI chief claimed he and his party had “no conflict” with the military establishment and reiterated that the ruling alliance’s aim was to pit the Army against it. “I have no conflict with the other side [establishment]. I do not know why they are annoyed with me,” he said. He also clarified that he was conducting dialogue with anyone because he would only negotiate on elections and nothing else.

The former prime minister was also asked about recent desertions from his party and said he sympathized with them because they were under “a lot of pressure.” Urging his supporters not to harass them, he said he was especially saddened by the departure of Aamer Kiani. However, he commended the party workers and leaders who were still with him, claiming the “nation will remember them for not bowing to pressure tactics.” He also stressed that even if he were left alone, he would not abandon his fight for “real independence.”

During his press conference, Khan also reiterated questions over the legitimacy of the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, noting their three-month tenure had expired. Maintaining they had failed to perform their basic function of conducting elections, he reiterated that they only way to steer the country out of its current crises was elections.