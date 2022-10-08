Imran Khan Reiterates Claims of ‘Four People’ Planning his Assassination

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated on Friday allegations that “four people” are planning to assassinate him, warning that if anything were to happen to him, their names would be made public through a previously recorded video.

“The tape, which includes the names of four people, will be released if something happens to me,” he told a public rally in Mianwali where he continued his drive to take oaths of support from participants ahead of a planned long march on Islamabad. Since his ouster through a vote of no-confidence in April, Khan has repeatedly alleged that his life is under threat at the hands of “four people.”

However, while Khan has yet to identify any of the alleged conspirators, he claimed on Friday that it was “possible” that a “religious fanatic” would be employed to kill him. “The people making plans against me will fail,” he vowed, reiterating that he did not fear for his life.

While Khan’s speech was largely a retread—focusing on an alleged foreign conspiracy and broadsides against his political rivals—he told the crowd in Mianwali that he was considering several options to facilitate his long march, including a “fill jails” campaign to distract police and the government.

He also dug into the recent spree of leaked audios allegedly featuring him and various PTI leaders, claiming “fake” audios were being released because the government was “facing defeat” to him. As an example of how this could be done, he played a fake audio of Nawaz Sharif to the crowds.