Imran Khan Reiterates Criticism of Army Chief Appointment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday continued his criticism of the incumbent government appointing the next Army chief, questioning how “convict” Nawaz Sharif can be consulted over the decision by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“We are seeing pictures [of] Shehbaz Sharif consulting Nawaz Sharif to appoint the next Army chief,” he alleged during a rally in Chakwal while referring to a trip of the prime minister to London. “What can be a bigger disgrace for our country than thieves making decisions for us,” he said, questioning how a “convict” that had “lied to the nation and fled the country” could be allowed to select the next Army chief.

Directly calling out the military’s media wing, he said he wanted to ask the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) why “they” had not understood what he meant when he said “thieves” should not be allowed to select the Army chief. Claiming that the “entire nation” was with him, he claimed “no one” wanted the incumbent government to appoint the next Army chief.

Earlier this month, Khan alleged that the ruling coalition wanted to appoint a “favorite” Army chief to hide its corruption, adding that a “strong and patriotic” Army chief would not facilitate them. The controversial remarks prompted a rare rejoinder from the ISPR in which it said Khan’s attempts to undermine the military’s leadership had left the armed forces “aghast” and called on all political parties to avoid politicizing the Army chief’s appointment.

In his Chakwal speech, Khan doubled down on his criticism, stressing he had only suggested the next Army chief be appointed on merit—which he said could not be achieved by the Sharifs and Zardaris. If they believed in merit, he claimed, “intellectuals like Aitzaz Ahsan would have been leading the PPP and seasoned politicians such as Chaudhry Nisar would not have parted ways with the PMLN.”

Referring to “Mr. X” and “Mr. Y”—his latest euphemisms for members of the military establishment—the PTI chief exhorted his supporters to respond in kind to “threatening phone calls,” saying “they have done enough, now it’s our turn.”

Taking aim at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Khan derided him over his appearance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, claiming the premier had been intimidated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Those who imposed him on us, they did not do it so he would serve the people, but because he would fulfil their orders,” he said, without clarifying who the “imposer” was.

Questioning what the prime minister would achieve by attending the U.N. General Assembly session later this week, he reiterated baseless claims of Pakistan’s economic woes being solved if the Sharifs and Zardaris would bring back “even half” of their looted money. Maintaining that he might have “many disagreements” with Pakistan Peoples Party founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Khan said he had nonetheless been a “respectful leader” who was “hanged to death by the then-Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq by hatching a conspiracy.” It is common knowledge that Khan’s use of Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq is a reference to the military leadership.

Claiming the international community was not helping Pakistan during this year’s flood because they didn’t trust “thieves,” the PTI chief claimed he had collected—in actually he has received pledges that have yet to fully materialize—Rs. 14 billion through three telethons for flood relief because people trusted him.

The ousted prime minister also criticized the Sindh government for not building a canal along the Indus River, which he claimed would have curbed flooding this year.