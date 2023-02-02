Imran Khan Reiterates Defense of His Government’s Terror Policies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday criticized the ruling coalition for blaming him and his party for a resurgence of terrorism, and its ousted government’s policies on the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

After a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines on Monday, leaving at least 80 people dead, the government has ramped up criticism of the PTI government’s desire for peace talks with the TTP, maintaining that this allowed the militants to retrench in the country. In a speech ahead of a meeting of the federal cabinet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a veiled reference to the PTI, questioned who had allowed the militants to return to Pakistan.

“I am not in power anymore,” said Khan during a televised address. “Had I been in the government, then I would have been answerable,” he said, claiming that terrorism had been “under control” during his government. Claiming that he was “devastated” by the attack in Peshawar, he said the incumbent government was responsible for all ongoing crises.

“A decision was taken by members of parliament and the armed forces that these [TTP] fighters would be re-settled in Pakistan,” he said, reiterating his government’s desire to allow the banned group’s militants to return to the country. Claiming that he had wanted to negotiate with the banned group because he feared instability after the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul, he alleged that the terror situation would have been different if his government had not been ousted through a vote of no-confidence. “Why did they remove my government when they could not run the country?” he questioned, reiterating claims of the present rulers only seeking to clear corruption cases against them.

During his speech, the PTI chief also reiterated claims of former Army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa advising him to “forgive” the cases against the former opposition. “I did not listen to him,” he said, adding that differences between the two had also developed over the removal of Lt. Gen. (retd.) Faiz Hamid as Inter-Services Intelligence chief. “There was a fear of war in Afghanistan, which is why I wanted Faiz Hamid to retain his position,” he added.

Khan also criticized the caretaker governments of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa—appointed after her dissolved both assemblies—claiming they were ‘biased’ and wanted to ‘crush’ the PTI. He demanded the governors announce a date for elections, warning of Article 6 (high treason) proceedings if there were any attempt to delay the polls beyond 90 days after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies.

Hitting out at former president Asif Ali Zardari, the PTI chief reiterated claims of the PPP leader plotting to assassinate him. “This is a confirmed report, which I know is true,” he claimed, without offering any evidence.