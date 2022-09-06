Imran Khan Vows to Give ‘Proper Reply’ to ‘Propaganda’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said he will give a “proper reply” to the people who have “deliberately been distorting” his speeches to malign him.

“Am following intense propaganda launched by PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] cabal of crooks against me,” he wrote on Twitter. “This stems from their being petrified of PTI’s soaring popularity. Today in Peshawar jalsa I will give proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to malign me. Enough is enough,” he added, referring to the PTI’s public rally, which is to take place in Peshawar today.

On Sunday, while addressing a rally in Faisalabad, Khan alleged the ruling coalition was avoiding early elections to ensure they could appoint a “favorite” Army chief of their own choice. Directly accusing Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif of fearing a “strong and patriotic” Army chief, as he would hold them accountable for the “looted wealth” they had allegedly stashed abroad, he said the Army chief should only be appointed on merit.

Khan’s statement has attracted severe criticism from both his political opponents and the military—though he did not make any mention of the Army’s statement in his tweet. In a joint statement, the ruling coalition accused the PTI chairman of leveling serious allegations against the military and trying to foster enmity between the nation and its armed forces. “With the power of the Constitution and law, we will thwart this nefarious conspiracy and deal with the conspirators in line with the Constitution and law,” it said, adding the country cannot be enslaved to a person’s fascism, dictatorship, and pride.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, meanwhile said the armed forces were “aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for” statement about the Army’s senior leadership. “Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine [the] senior leadership of Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day,” it said. “Senior politicians trying to stir controversies on the appointment of [the chief of army staff] COAS of Pakistan Army, the procedure for which is well defined in the Constitution, is most unfortunate and disappointing,” it added.

Khan’s Twitter posting follows several attempts by leaders of the PTI to “clarify” his remarks. Including PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. In a posting on Twitter, Umar claimed the “context” of Khan’s speech had already been clarified. “There was never an intent to cause harm to the reputation of the institution [Army] or its senior leadership,” he claimed.

In a subsequent post, he added: “PTI and [Imran Khan] have always fully appreciated the professionalism and sacrifices of the Army personnel. The emphasis on upholding the principle of merit is consistent with the desire to protect the professionalism of the force, which provides security to the nation.”

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Fawad had claimed Khan’s speech had been in reference to the government and not the military’s leadership. Explaining that Khan had only meant the appointment of the next Army chief could not be trusted in the hands of an “illegitimate” government, he claimed the remarks had not been directed to the military and did not target its senior leadership. In a subsequent posting on Twitter after the issuance of the ISPR statement, he claimed the military’s media wing would not have felt any need to comment on the matter if it had “listened to my press conference.”