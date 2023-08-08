Imran Khan’s Toshakhana Arrest Doesn’t Warrant Comment: U.S. State Department

The United States on Monday said Washington believes Imran Khan’s conviction and arrest in the Toshakhana case is an “internal matter” for Pakistan that does not merit further comment.

Addressing media during a regular press briefing, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to a question on whether Washington considered it a “fair” trial. “We believe that is an internal matter for Pakistan, and we continue to call for the respect of democratic principles, human rights, and rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world,” he said.

To a follow-up on “some people” considering that response “subdued and muted” due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s past criticism of the U.S., the spokesperson said people were free to characterize responses in any way they deemed appropriate. “I think our response to this arrest and his previous arrests have been consistent at all times in declaring it an internal matter for Pakistan,” he added, reiterating that the U.S. did not believe this response was related to Khan’s past criticism of the U.S.

When pressed on why Khan’s arrest was considered an internal matter for Pakistan but the detention of Alexei Navalny had resulted in condemnation, Miller said there were “times when we believe that prosecutions are completely unfounded” and required comment. “We have not made that determination here,” he said of Khan’s arrest, adding the U.S. believed Russia was “clearly violating” the human rights of Navalny.

To another question on whether the detention of Julian Assange was similarly considered an internal matter for the U.S. and U.K., the spokesperson noted that the WikiLeaks founder had been charged by the United States Justice Department. “We fully respect the right of other countries to make their positions known on this and other matters,” he said, emphasizing that Assange was charged with “very serious crimes that severely harmed the national security of the United States.”

The PTI chief was convicted of “corrupt practices” on Aug. 5 and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 100,000. He was also disqualified from holding public office for the next five years. Following his conviction, Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and shifted to Attock Jail, with his party vowing to appeal against the verdict and secure his release. Last year, facing his ouster through a vote of no-confidence, Khan had repeatedly accused the U.S. of “orchestrating” his removal through a “cipher.” The U.S. has repeatedly denied these charges and maintained it does not favor any political party of Pakistan over another.