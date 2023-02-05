Home Latest News In Memoriam

In Memoriam

Prominent local and foreign personalities condole the passing of Pervez Musharraf

by Staff Report
by Staff Report

Former President Pervez Musharraf is escorted by soldiers, April 2013. Aamir Qureshi—AFP

The death of former president Pervez Musharraf in Dubai after a prolonged illness has led to many prominent local and foreign personalities sharing tributes to him and offering condolences to his family and friends. Here are a few of the statements issued for the former Pakistani ruler.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Copyright © 2022 AG Publications (Private) Limited.