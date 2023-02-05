In Memoriam

The death of former president Pervez Musharraf in Dubai after a prolonged illness has led to many prominent local and foreign personalities sharing tributes to him and offering condolences to his family and friends. Here are a few of the statements issued for the former Pakistani ruler.

I offer my condolences to the family of General (rtd) Pervez Musharraf. May the departed soul rest in peace! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 5, 2023

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا سابق صدر جنرل ریٹائرڈ پرویز مشرف کی وفات پر اظہار افسوس صدر مملکت کا سابق صدر کے ورثاء سے اظہارِ تعزیت صدر مملکت کی مرحوم صدر کیلئے دعائے مغفرت، ورثاء کیلئے صبر جمیل کی دعا pic.twitter.com/K3uMWBgsf4 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 5, 2023

India toured Pakistan in 2004 and 2006 when Pervez Musharraf was Pakistan President and welcomed the players with open arms. Famously told MS Dhoni not to cut his hair (saying the long locks suited him) and was an instant hit with Indian team — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 5, 2023

General Pervez Musharraf was a true Pakistani & Karachiite.He belonged to the first generation of migrants from Delhi who grew up in middle class location of Nazimambad like us.His role in Pakistani politics will be decided by history, however for me personally he was a mentor. — SyedShabbarZaidi (@SShabbarZaidi) February 5, 2023

RIP..#Musharraf sahib Pakistan will miss you pic.twitter.com/6CQuIYLNPH — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 5, 2023

“Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistani President, Dies of Rare Disease”: once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP https://t.co/1Pvqp8cvjE — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 5, 2023

General Pervez Musharraf, breathes his last. اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ. I had the honour to serve in Pakistan Army during his tenure as COAS. An accomplished commando & soldier who fought in 1965 & 71 wars. May he live in eternal peace in jannah. Ameen pic.twitter.com/ITX1iei7op — Muhammad Haroon Aslam HI(M) SBt (Lt Gen- Retd) (@AVeteran1956) February 5, 2023

My sincere condolences to the family of #Pervez_Musharraf. He was able to withstand pressures of all kinds and put aside ideological differences to request Cuba's aid after the Kashmir earthquake in 2005. I will always remember his sincere feelings of towards my country and Fidel pic.twitter.com/8bQam2m0Um — Zéner Caro (@ZenerCaro) February 5, 2023

Gen Musharraf’s first few years in power were some of the best years of Pakistan. He had the ability to think with an open mind on various issues. Many freedoms we enjoy today esp media are due to him. Unfortunately bad advise and thirst for power got the better of him. RIP Sir — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) February 5, 2023

So long to this strong man and a brave soldier!

May his soul rest in eternal peace. ⁦⁦@P_Musharraf⁩ pic.twitter.com/i6xUUPfGtl — Wasim Akhtar (@wasimakhtar1955) February 5, 2023

I am saddened on hearing the new about the passing away of former President and COAS General @P_Musharraf. Extending condolences to the bereaved family.#PervezMusharraf — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) February 5, 2023

My condolences and prayers on passing of Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf. May Allah bless him in the hereafter & give patience to his family to bear this loss. His kindness will stay with me forever.#PervezMusharraf #PervaizMusharraf pic.twitter.com/Aa3Gn5OF2t — Kamran Tessori (@KamranTessoriPk) February 5, 2023

In a highly polarised Pakistan, even death of a statesman is subject of debate!

It’s sad that one cannot pay bid farewell to Once Mighty @P_Musharraf without getting into a spat with friends. Nevertheless, I’ll pay my respects to the fallen soldier, who once gave us all hope. 1/ pic.twitter.com/btoPqojETN — Ayyan (@AYYANWORLD) February 5, 2023

It was the privilege of a lifetime to know and spend time with President Gen. Pervez Musharraf (1943-2023), gentleman, patriot, and a fine man. Thoughts and prayers to former First Lady Sehba, and to Bilal and Ayla, who remained dignified, anonymous during their father’s tenure. — fasih (@therealfasih) February 5, 2023

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un! A valiant soldier, gallant officer, great leader and a true patriot. General #PervezMusharraf had as many detractors as admirers. The departed deserves respect on his final journey. May Allah grant him higher place in Jannah. Aameen🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/akvipXEQHo — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) February 5, 2023