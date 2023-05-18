Incidents Such as those of May 9 ‘Will Never be Allowed Again,’ Vows Army Chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Wednesday stressed that “planned and orchestrated” incidents such as the riots of May 9 “will never be allowed again at any cost.”

“No one will be allowed to disrespect our shuhada and their monuments,” he said while laying a floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument at the Sialkot Garrison. “They are a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, government officials and the people of Pakistan,” he added. Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a corruption cases on May 9, his party’s supporters and workers rioted in various cities of the country, damaging public and private property, including several military installations and the Lahore Corps Commanders’ house. The events have been described as a “dark day” in Pakistan’s history by the military, which has vowed to ensure all culprits are prosecuted under all relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 and the Official Secrets Act.

Upon his arrival to the Garrison, Gen. Munir paid rich tribute to the shuhada who had sacrificed their lives for the pride, honor and dignity of the nation. “The martyrs have been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect amongst the people of Pakistan,” he said. “The state of Pakistan and armed forces will always maintain all shuhada and their families in very high esteem and continue to honor them and their supreme sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity,” he added.

Emphasizing that recently planned and orchestrated tragic incidents would never be allowed again at any cost, he reassured the ranks that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on the “Black Day” of May 9 would be brought to Justice.

During his visit, the COAS also appreciated the formations for their hard work, devotion, high morale and professionalism. He stressed upon officers and troops the need to maintain focus on Army’s professionalism and preparedness to deal with complex internal and external security challenges, including propaganda warfare. Upon his arrival, Gen. Munir was received by the Gujranwala Corps Commander.