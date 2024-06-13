Increased PDL to be Imposed in Phases, Announces Aurangzeb

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday clarified that a proposed Rs. 20/liter increase to the petroleum development levy (PDL) will be imposed in phases, and sought to defend the government’s imposition of higher taxes on salaried individuals.

“Petroleum levy will not increase immediately,” he told a post-budget press conference in Islamabad alongside Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik. “[PDL] will be increased in a phased manner over the next fiscal year,” he said, adding the increase would be linked to oil prices in the international market to minimize the impact on consumers.

On Wednesday, the finance minister presented a Rs. 18.9 trillion budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25. Contrary to claims, however, the budget imposed several new taxes on salaried individuals, and also withdrew exemptions on essential commodities such as dairy products.

Addressing the amendments to tax slabs proposed in the budget, Aurangzeb maintained taxes for the exempted class and those in the top slab had been maintained. “If you compare it with the non-salaried class, which includes the professional community, we have increased it to 45%,” he said, maintaining this was necessary as a precursor to broadening the tax base. He claimed the government was aiming to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio to 13 percent within three years, stressing the existing ratio of 10 percent was unsustainable.

The minister also defended the move to increase tax rates for non-filers—which critics have claimed would push more people to dealing solely with cash—saying no other country in the world had the concept of non-filers. He said everyone must pay taxes, adding those with higher incomes should pay more. “The undocumented economy is being digitized on an end-to-end basis,” he claimed, adding this would reduce human intervention and bribery and improve user experiences.

“Business transaction tax is being increased for non-filers,” he said, adding retailers could also no longer be left out of the tax net. He recalled the government began to voluntarily register retailers for taxation in April and initially only secured 75 applicants. “In May, the FBR’s workforce mobilized and registered 31,000 retailers,” he said, adding this campaign would continue and taxes would be collected from retailers from July. To a question, he said these taxes should have been imposed in 2022. “We protected as much as we could… We have no choice but to bring this sector into the tax net,” he stressed.

He said the government would soon relaunch a Point of Sale price scheme to “try and document cash transactions as much as possible.” This would be facilitated by digitization and curb the undocumented economy, he claimed, adding Rs. 9 trillion in cash was presently in circulation.

Acknowledging the significance of freelancers to the economy, he said the government was striving to facilitate the information technology sector. “A huge amount has been allocated for the I.T. sector. Infrastructure in the I.T. sector can be improved with the allocated money,” he said. He also stressed on the need for better financing for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), noting the Ministry of Finance had already made such allocations and SMEs would be subsidized. “We’re prepared to give a first-loss guarantee because banks have a lack of appetite,” he said.

To a question on significant boosts to funds allocated for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), he said the government was prioritizing ongoing projects. To another query on leakages from the tax base, he claimed the track and trace system would be expanded from cigarettes to cement and other sectors. “Sales tax has a big leakage as well. We need to plug all of these through digitization,” he said.

When asked about the government’s aim to reduce inflation to 12 percent amidst inflationary measures in the budget, Aurangzeb admitted the need to reduce expenditures. “We should have shut down ministries and sectors that were not contributing,” he said, adding work was ongoing and decisions on devolved ministries were underway. “The greater the number of things we exclude the government from, the more fiscal space we will get,” he stressed.

The finance minister also hoped that ongoing talks with the IMF would soon bear fruit and a staff-level agreement on a new bailout reached in July.