Inquiry Committee Digs into Wheat Import Scandal

An inquiry committee tasked with probing any alleged irregularities in the import of Rs. 330 billion of wheat held its first meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of the cabinet division secretary, reviewing various aspects of the import and preservation of the available stock.

The “wheat scandal” arose after the Punjab and Balochistan governments failed to purchase the commodity from farmers as per the support price, with officials citing a lack of storage space, which they have blamed on the caretaker governments importing excess stocks despite indications of a bumper crop this year. Reportedly, initial inquiries have found that Rs. 330 billion of wheat was imported from August 2023 through March 2024, with 1.3 million tons declared unfit for human consumption due to fungus. The government, however, has denied this, maintaining all available stocks are fit for consumption.

The government’s unwillingness to buy wheat stocks itself has resulted in farmers selling off their supplies for lower prices, which has resultantly seen reduced prices of wheat for consumers, lowering inflation.

Per reports, the caretaker government imported 2.8 million tons of wheat through the private sector for Rs. 250 billion, while the two months of the incumbent government also saw imports of 700,000 tons of wheat worth Rs. 80 billion. Amidst the controversy, farmers’ groups have warned they would stage nationwide protests from May 10, which opposition parties have pledged to support, seeing it as a means to pressure the government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, last week, vowed to protect the interests of farmers and directed the federal government to increase its purchases of wheat. However, he has indicated little interest in examining imports during the caretaker government, with the probe focusing on imports completed following the formation of the government after the Feb.8 general elections.

According to a statement, the premier has said his government would make public its inquiry into the scandal. He has also directed officials concerned to address all concerns of farmers within 4 days.