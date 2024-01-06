Interim Government Forms Committee to Probe May 9 Riots’ Masterminds

The interim government on Saturday formed a cabinet committee to probe and identify the masterminds, plotters, facilitators and executioners of the May 9, 2023 riots and submit a report within 14 days.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam would head the committee and review the May 9 riots, including attacks on military installations. It would also submit recommendations to prevent the occurrence of such incidents in future and detail the immediate and long-term impacts of the riots.

The five-member committee would also include the caretaker interior minister, human rights minister, information minister and “any co-opted member to address any issue emanating during the proceedings of the committee.” The notification said the Interior Ministry would provide “secretarial support to the committee” in its functioning.

On May 9, 2023, the National Accountability Bureau arrested PTI founder Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case, triggering nationwide riots, including attacks on military installations. Subsequently a crackdown was launched against the PTI, with cases registered against several of them under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act. Trials of the accused in military courts are ongoing, though the Supreme Court has barred them from issuing any final verdict until the hearing of appeals against a ruling declaring military trials of civilians unconstitutional.