Interim Government to Expel 1.1mn Foreigners Illegally Living in Pakistan

The interim government has decided to evict 1.1 million foreigners living illegally in Pakistan over their alleged involvement in funding and facilitating terrorists, and other unlawful activities.

According to state-run APP, the foreigners residing in Pakistan without valid visas would be expelled from the country in the first phase. It said the second phase would deportations of foreigners with Afghan citizenship, while the third phase would see foreigners indulging in illegal activities expelled even if they possess proof of residence cards.

“Illegally resident foreigners pose a serious threat to the security of Pakistan,” the APP cited a source privy to the developments as saying. It said they had confirmed that a plan for eviction of illegally residing Afghan citizens had been approved, adding many of them were involved in funding, facilitating and smuggling of terrorists. Among the foreigners facing eviction, it said, were 700,000 Afghan citizens who had not renewed their proof of residence in Pakistan.

The Interior Ministry has devised the eviction plan, per APP, after consultation with all stakeholders and the Afghan government. Until the plan is implemented, it said, the ministry has issued directives to all officials concerned for the compilation of a record of Afghans living without valid permits. It has also sought a plan to transport the illegally residing Afghans to the Pak-Afghan border.

Apart from checking the records of all Afghans residing in Pakistan, officials have also been directed to quickly deal with applications filed regarding the registration of Afghans.

Last week, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti told media that Pakistan cannot allowed to become a haven for illegal immigrants. Prior to his announcement, several media outlets had reported that authorities have started rounding up Afghan immigrants found to be involved in the illegal dollar trade and smuggling.