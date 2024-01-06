Interim Government to Seek Clarity on U.K. Publication Essay Attributed to Imran Khan

Interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Friday said the government will seek clarity from the editor of The Economist over its publication of an article attributed to incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Convicted in the Toshakhana case on Aug. 5, Khan was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment. However, the Islamabad High Court suspended his sentence later that month, while retaining his conviction. Despite the suspended sentence, he remains incarcerated due to several other pending cases.

Earlier this week, The Economist published an essay by Khan in which he cast doubts on the upcoming general elections, questioning how they could be free and fair. He also repeated his allegations of being ousted from the Prime Minister’s Office under U.S. pressure and of the May 9 riots being a “false-flag operation” targeting his party. In the days since its publication, several critics have questioned whether the essay was actually penned by Khan, though its content undeniably reflects the views he espoused over the past year.

In a posting on X, formerly Twitter, Solangi said the interim government would write to the editor of The Economist about the article. “It is puzzling and disconcerting that such an esteemed media outlet published an article in the name of an individual who is in jail and has been convicted,” he said. “We believe it is critically essential to uphold ethical standards and promote responsible journalism,” he wrote. “We would like to know how the editorial decision was made, and what considerations were taken into account regarding the legitimacy and credibility of the content by The Economist,” he added.

“We would also be interested to know if The Economist has ever published such ghost articles by jailed politicians ever from any other part of the world. If jailed convicts were free to write to the media, they would always use the opportunity to air their one-sided grievances,” the information minister said.

It is unclear what the government hopes to achieve by writing to The Economist on Khan’s purported article. Regardless of his standing as a convict, he remains the founder of one of Pakistan’s major political parties, and there is a long history of media outlets publishing the views of such individuals during incarceration, including Nelson Mandela’s prison letters and Turkish writer Ahmet Altan’s collection of essays.