Interim P.M. Reaffirms Intent to Privatize Loss-Making SOEs

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday reaffirmed the caretaker government’s resolve to privatize loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to boost Pakistan’s economic recovery plans.

The caretaker further urged overseas Pakistanis to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan during a meeting with a delegation of prominent British-Pakistani businessmen at Pakistan House in London. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, he highlighted the positive economic indicators resulting from reforms undertaken by the interim government, including an improvement of the rupee against the U.S. dollar.

The statement said Kakar had also claimed external accounts would be boosted by the removal of import restrictions and ongoing efforts to restore the business community’s confidence. The interim prime minister emphasized Pakistan’s investment-friendly approach, noting the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was streamlining investment in key sectors through a single-window platform. This initiative, he said, would enhance ease of doing business, remove bureaucratic hurdles, and create a long-term investment roadmap.

Inviting diaspora businessmen to invest in Pakistan to boost its economic recovery, the prime minister specifically noted the value of Special Economic Zones in this regard.

The visiting delegation, per the statement, appreciated the prime minister’s outreach to the diaspora and conveyed their strong interest in expanding their business operations in Pakistan. They also hoped that reforms undertaken by the government would be sustained, and assured Kakar of their support for returning Pakistan to a growth trajectory.

Separately, the interim prime minister also met U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, with the two officials discussing various matters of mutual interest, including multifaceted bilateral relations, and resumption of PIA flights. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, both sides agreed on the need to elevate relations covering all areas of mutual benefit and appreciated the constructive role of the 1.6 million-strong British-Pakistani diaspora in boosting bilateral ties.

Cleverly, per the statement, lauded Pakistan’s support in hosting and facilitating the exit of Afghan nationals for onward resettlement. P.M. Kakar, meanwhile, invited the British foreign secretary to visit Pakistan at this earliest convenience.