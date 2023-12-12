Interim P.M. Tells Militants to ‘Surrender Unconditionally’

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday urged terrorist groups operating in Pakistan to offer an “unconditional surrender,” warning they should not expect any negotiations from the state.

“The state will not show any leniency toward terrorists who committed violence and killed innocent citizens,” he told families of martyrs in Islamabad at the Interior Ministry. “The state is morally, Islamically and constitutionally correct. If not, we are ready to fight a thousand years. Whoever has any misunderstanding should remove it … no surrender, no retreat. The only option that lies with these thugs if they want to surrender then it should be unconditional. No one has a desire for talks,” he added.

Stressing that no one would be permitted to take the law into their hands, he maintained only the state had the legitimate right to use armed force through its security forces. “No one should have any doubt about the stance of the state against terrorists,” he said. “All organs of the state have the clarity to remain persistent against militancy,” he added.

He said any terrorist who wanted to renounce militancy would have to seek forgiveness from the families of the martyrs who had paid the ultimate price. “We cannot compensate those who lost their loved ones but we can make a gesture to acknowledge and honor their invaluable sacrifices,” he said, emphasizing it is society’s responsibility to honor martyrs.

“I pay tribute to all the martyrs—an unending list of heroes from all segments of the society, including police, politicians, journalists, soldiers and even children,” he said.

As part of his tribute to martyrs, the caretaker inaugurated a memorial gallery at the ministry with displays of pictures of martyrs. He also mounted a photograph of Additional Inspector General of Police Safwat Ghayur, who was martyred by terrorists.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, families of martyrs, including senior politician and Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain whose son was martyred by terrorists, expressed gratitude to the caretaker government for recognizing the sacrifices of all martyrs.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also visited the Wall of Martyrs, subsequently telling media alongside interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti that a thorough inquiry was required to fix responsibility on the people responsible for allowing the release of terrorists from prisons during the PTI’s government. “The martyrs of the country who have been a target of terrorism—our politicians, police, lawyers, judges, and soldiers—have rendered great sacrifices. As a result of their struggle, peace was achieved in the land and terrorism was eradicated from the country,” he said.

“Unfortunately, a decision was taken which undermined the efforts of our martyrs,” he said, regretting that then-prime minister Imran Khan had invited militants to resettle in huge numbers in the tribal areas of Pakistan from where they had been chased out.