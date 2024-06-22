Internal Stability, Security Essential for Development, Says Chinese Minister

A Chinese minister on Friday urged Pakistan’s politicians to focus on cooperation, stressing on the importance of internal stability for a nation’s development.

“In a turbulent world of rising uncertainties, stability within the country is essential for development,” Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao said at the third meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of the Political Parties on CPEC. “Faced with complex internal and external challenges, Pakistan is navigating carefully through turbulent rivers,” he added.

Co-chaired with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, the event saw leaders of all major political parties, including the PTI, PMLN, PPP, MQMP, and JUIF, gathered on a single platform of support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Chinese official said sustainable development required all the political parties joining hands toward political and social stability. He referred to China’s efforts to maintain a balance between reform, development and stability, noting all three were indispensable.

Liu said that while CPEC had boosted Pakistan’s economic and social development, stringent efforts were still required, especially in the security domain. “We are ready to build the upgraded version of CPEC,” he said, adding this required a better security and business environment. “Security threats are the main hazards disturbing CPEC cooperation,” he maintained. “Without security, the business environment cannot really improve, which can undermine development in the long run,” he warned, while appreciating Pakistan’s security forces for their efforts.

The visiting official said the wholehearted support of the people of both nations had led to Pakistan and China becoming “iron friends,” but voiced concern that the mutual affinity between the people was not commensurate with the friendship at the state-level. “In particular, there’s a rising risk of Western social media, which has a huge impact on the younger generation, eroding the foundation of the China-Pakistan friendship,” he warned. To counter this, he said, the Chinese government was ready to promote exchanges between the youth, media, think-tanks, academics, and local governments, and help the public understand the friendship better.

Pakistani officials

In his address at the event, the foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhance people-to-people linkages with China to deepen the sentiments of mutual respect, trust and understanding between the two countries. He said the ties between the neighboring nations were built on strategic trust and nothing could undo it.

Describing the meeting as a manifestation of a shared commitment to preserve and protect this relationship from the vagaries of national, regional, and international politics, he said there was complete unanimity amongst all political parties in Pakistan on CPEC’s importance for the country’s economic growth and sustainable development.

Dar stressed that CPEC was not merely a symbol of Pak-China friendship, but also a shining emblem of a new vision for international cooperation. He maintained the people of Pakistan would never forget China’s support to them in crucial times. Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China earlier this month, he said there was renewed consensus on upgradation of CPEC, adding Islamabad was prioritizing industry, modern agriculture, Information Technology and mining and minerals.

Also addressing the event, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said all political parties were united on the importance of Pakistan’s ties with China. Stressing on the need for cooperation to ensure the progress of CPEC, he said the exchange of dialogue between political delegations would create harmony. The Communist Party of China should also work on boosting its relations with the politicians of Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan, he added.

JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman offered gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. He said it was his desire to make the friendship between the countries beneficial for the people. “There is a national consensus on CPEC in Pakistan,” he added.

PPP leader Hina Rabbani Khar also reaffirmed that all political parties were on the same page when it came to CPEC. “The role of Pakistan and China in the global scenario is important. China has made immense progress in science and technology,” she said and welcomed all political parties’ participation in the event.

PTI Senator Ali Zafari, meanwhile, described CPEC as an expression of the vision of Pak-China friendship. “Friendship with China is the main pillar of our foreign policy,” he added.

Also on Friday, Liu Jianchao met Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir and lauded the military’s support in ensuring security for Chinese nationals and projects in the country. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the visiting dignitary had commended Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability. It said both officials had discussed matters of mutual interest and reviewed progress on CPEC.

During the meeting, the Chief of Army Staff reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the strategic partnership with China and pledged full support for the successful implementation of CPEC. Liu, meanwhile, said his visit to Pakistan was following on successful meetings between the leadership of both countries in China earlier this month. Emphasizing the significance of the longstanding brotherly relations between the two nations, he expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved on CPEC, and reiterated China’s commitment to its timely completion.