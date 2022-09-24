Ishaq Dar Set to Return to Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Ishaq Dar is likely to return to Pakistan within the next few weeks after an accountability court on Friday suspended an outstanding warrant for his arrest until Oct. 7, enabling him to surrender to the law and seek bail.

Following the court ruling, the former finance minister must appear in person for the cancellation of his warrant, following which he would likely be required to continue appearing in court for further hearings until he is granted exemption from personal appearance.

Confirming the development, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Geo News that Dar would likely return to Pakistan next week. Dar has already confirmed that he would take oath of office as senator upon his return, which lends credence to rumors that he is being eyed as the replacement to incumbent finance minister Miftah Ismail, who is unable to legally continue in his post as an unelected member of the federal cabinet after the completion of six months on Oct. 18.

Sanaullah said Dar could assume the finance portfolio upon his return, but clarified that a decision in this regard had not yet been taken. He stressed that as a former finance minister, Dar had relevant experience that the incumbent government would take advantage of regardless of whether or not he assumed any ministerial position. Dar, he added, would certainly play a role in the uplift of the country’s economy.

The former finance minister was elected to the Senate in March 2018 for a five-year term that expires next year. However, he left for London prior to taking oath, and his seat has been vacant for the past four years. He is facing a reference related to assets-beyond-means and was declared an absconder in 2017.