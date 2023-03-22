ISI Brigadier Martyred in South Waziristan

Brig. Mustafa Kamal Barki of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was martyred on Tuesday after his convoy was attacked by unidentified assailants while traveling from Angoor Ada to Wana in South Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the officer’s driver was also martyred in the attack. It said he and his team had valiantly resisted the terrorists, adding that the officer had sacrificed his life for the peace of the motherland. It also emphasized that defense forces and intelligence agencies were dedicated to reaffirming and demonstrating a firm resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of the country.

No group has, as yet, claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement on Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and offered his condolences. “Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Brig. Mustafa Burki and other soldiers,” he wrote. “Our brave sons of the soil have laid down their lives protecting the country from the enemy forces. Terrorism will be uprooted as it is against the very idea of Pakistan. My condolences to bereaved families,” he added.

DI Khan

Earlier, in another encounter, the ISPR reported that security officials had clashed with terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, killing three of the assailants. It said that the terrorists had opened fire on a police checkpoint in general area of Khutti on the night of March 20, adding that security forces had immediately cordoned the area, blocking all possible escape routes, and intercepted fleeing terrorists in the general area of Saggu. After an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were eliminated and weapons and ammunition were seized from their custody.

During the exchange of fire, said the ISPR, Havaldar Mohammad Azhar Iqbal, 42, resident of Lodhran; Naik Mohammad Asad, 34, resident of Khanewal; and Sepoy Mohammad Essa, 22, resident of South Waziristan, had embraced martyrdom, while a police official who sustained injuries was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan Hospital.

The military’s media wing stressed that the Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan, and sacrifices of brave soldiers further strengthened this resolve.

There has been a marked resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan since November 2022, when the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended a ceasefire with the government and announced it would target law enforcers nationwide. Since then, the militants have staged attacks in various parts of the country, particularly Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.