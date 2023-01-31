Islamabad Court to Indict Imran Khan in Toshakhana Case on Feb. 7

A session court in Islamabad on Tuesday announced that charges against ousted prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case will be framed on Feb. 7 after he failed to attend the proceedings.

Lawmakers of the ruling coalition filed a reference against Khan last year, alleging he had not declared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshaskhana or the proceeds from their sales. Later, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had made “false statements and incorrect declarations” regarding the gifts and disqualified him from holding public office under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution.

The ECP also approached the Islamabad sessions court to initiate criminal proceedings against Khan for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced that the PTI chief would be indicted on Feb. 7 after he failed to appear before the court despite being summoned to do so. Commencing the hearing, he questioned Khan’s counsel, Ali Bukhari, about his client’s power of attorney, with the ECP’s lawyer maintaining it could not be submitted until the former prime minister appeared in person.

To this, Khan’s lawyer argued that his client had sought a medical exemption but the ECP’s counsel maintained that the court should issue arrest warrants for the former prime minister. Denying this request, the court directed the PTI chief to submit surety bonds of Rs. 20,000 to ensure his presence in the next hearing.

According to the ECP ruling against Khan, it said the former prime minister had “committed the offense of corrupt practices defined under Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017.” It also said that Khan’s offense was punishable under Section 174 of the Elections Act, 2017 and directed legal proceedings against him under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act. It subsequently sent a reference to a trial court to begin criminal proceedings.

The trial court took up the case on Nov. 22, but Khan—who denies any wrongdoing—has yet to appear in even one hearing.