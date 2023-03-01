Islamabad Police Register Terrorism Case over Rioting at Judicial Complex

Islamabad Police on Tuesday registered a terrorism case for alleged vandalism, rioting, and sabotage against members of a mob who swarmed the federal capital’s judicial complex during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance before different courts to secure bail in multiple cases filed against him.

The incident occurred when Khan reached the judicial complex for appearances in various cases, with a crowd of supporters accompanying him removing barriers erected to ensure security; damaging the entry gate to the complex; and undermining the decorum of the courts. Critics have gone so far as to describe the event as an “attack” on the judiciary.

In a statement, the Islamabad Police said a case had been registered under Section 7 and other provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), as well as Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code. It said that at least 25 people had already been arrested, and a Kalashnikov and other weapons recovered from their custody. Raids were underway to apprehend more suspects, it added.

According to the statement, the mob attempted to attack the high court and judicial complex “under a premeditated plan.” It said police teams had been dispatched to different provinces to arrest the people involved in the incident. It also alleged that “political party leaders” had been leading the mob and inciting them to harm and vandalize the judicial complex.

“Government property was vandalized in the judicial complex while the police tactically prevented any such move in the High Court,” it added.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a press conference that the government would take action against perpetrators for “attacking” the judicial complex, rioting, and sabotaging the judiciary’s dignity. He vowed to ensure that all culprits were booked and arrested on terror charges. “The banking court, which is present in the judicial complex, was stormed by around 400 ‘worker-like goons’ who were with them,” he said, alleging that they had “attacked” policemen on duty, ripped their uniforms and also damaged the building and broken its glass.

Noting that Khan had been granted bail despite the actions of his party workers, he said the judiciary’s “pampering” of Khan encouraged such hostile actions. “The event that took place today, in which the judicial complex and the judiciary were attacked, only happened because they are receiving mild treatment,” he added.