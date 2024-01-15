Islamabad Police Suspend Five Officers over Raid at Gohar Khan’s House

The Islamabad Police on Sunday announced it had suspended five officers, including the station house officer (SHO) of Margalla Police Station, over a raid at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Gohar Ali Khan’s house while he was present in the Supreme Court.

In a statement, the police said a contingent had reached Gohar’s F-7/2 residence at 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 on an informant’s claim of the presence of a proclaimed offender. “When the police party came to know that the said house was the residence of Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, chairman PTI, the raiding police party came back immediately,” it said, recalling the PTI leader had complained to a three-member of the apex court against the raid.

“The Honorable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and ordered an investigation into the matter,” it said, adding the officer was directed to personally hear the grievance of the PTI leader on the incident.

CCPO Akbar Nasir Khan, it said, had assured Gohar of a thorough probe and departmental action if any police officer were found guilty of malfeasance. In this regard, it said, the DPO City was appointed an inquiry officer, and directed to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and submit a detailed report within three days.

A preliminary inquiry, it said, had subsequently suspended five officers until further orders. Strict action, it added, would taken against any official who violated the law upon the conclusion of the formal inquiry.

On Saturday, according to Gohar, a police contingent reached his home, confiscating a laptop, mobile phones, and several documents, while also damaging his personal property and manhandling his family members. As the matter occurred while he was in the Supreme Court, the CJP had directed the assistant attorney general to investigate the situation and subsequently directed the CCPO to resolve the matter, warning “heads can roll.”