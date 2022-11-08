ISPR Claims ‘Terrorist’ Projected as ‘Missing Person’ Killed in Khyber

A soldier was martyred and a terrorist “propagated as a missing person” killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shakas areas of Khyber District, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said a joint operation had been conducted in Khyber during which an “intense” exchange of gunfire occurred between terrorists and security personnel. Sepoy Saleem Khan, 28, a resident of Topi in Swabi, embraced martyrdom after fighting “gallantly” against the militants, it said, adding that Pakistani troops had “effectively” engaged the terrorists’ location.

“Resultantly, terrorist Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, an important terrorist commander, was killed,” it said. “The killed terrorist was also propagated as a ‘missing person’,” it alleged, adding that he had remained “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces,” including through target killings and extortion.

The ISPR said a large quantity of weapons and ammunition had been seized from the slain terrorist. “Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” it said. “The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

The ISPR statement followed a statement issued by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) a day earlier in which it had also reported the killing of Liaquat Ali in the Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district. According to the CTD, a raid was conducted on the terrorist’s house as the result of a tip-off, during which he had been killed and three armed men apprehended. It said the slain militant had been affiliated with the Islamic State militant group, adding that he had earlier also been a part of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The CTD statement stressed that Ali had been involved in several attacks on security personnel in the past, including paramilitary forces and local police.