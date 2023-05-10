ISPR Describes May 9 as ‘Dark Day’ in Pakistan’s History

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday described the attacks on military properties and installations following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as a “dark day” in Pakistan’s history and warned of retaliation if such attacks persist.

In a statement, the military’s media wing stressed that the PTI chief had been taken into legal custody for a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in accordance with law. “Immediately after this arrest, an organized campaign of attacks on Army properties and installations was launched and anti-Army slogans raised,” it said. “On the one hand, these evil elements vigorously stir public sentiments to fulfill their limited and selfish goals, while on the other hand, they do not get tired of highlighting the importance of the Army for the country while throwing dust in the eyes of the people, which is an example of duplicity,” it added.

“What the eternal enemy of the country could not accomplish for 75 years, this group disguised as a political party has accomplished in its lust for power,” it continued, referring to India and the PTI, respectively.

Stressing that the Army had shown “extreme patience, tolerance and restraint” without concern for its reputation in the wider interest of the country, the ISPR said, adding that the “reprehensible” plan had sought an immediate response from the Army, which could then be used for its nefarious political purposes. “The Army’s mature response thwarted this conspiracy,” it said. “We are well aware that some reprehensible leaders of the party issued the directives for this campaign and were involved in planning it and remain so,” it emphasized.

“All the facilitators, planners and political activists involved in this campaign have been identified and strict action will be taken against them as per the law,” it said. “These elements will now be responsible for all consequences again them,” it added.

The military’s media wing concluded its statement by warning that any further attacks on the Army, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties, would face severe retaliation for which the sole responsibility would lie with the very group that wants to push Pakistan into a civil war and has repeatedly expressed a desire for this.

“No one can be allowed to incite the people and take the law into their hands,” it added.

Following the arrest of Khan by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday afternoon, the PTI launched nationwide protests, with many of them turning violent. During the demonstrations, the PTI’s supporters launched attacks on several military buildings and monuments, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s house, which was ransacked and then set on fire. Instead of condemning the violence and calling for restraint, PTI’s leaders on Wednesday alleged that the people involved in the violent agitation were not part of its party and were rather from the “government” and were aimed at creating rifts between the PTI and the Army.