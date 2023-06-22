Jamia Hafsa Principal Calls on TTP to Target CTD Personnel

Islamabad Police on Wednesday failed to take Maulana Abdul Aziz into custody for leading Zuhr prayers at Lal Masjid despite a ban on him, triggering protests against the attempted arrest by students of the Jamia Hafsa and a threat of retaliation by its principal, Umme Hassan.

In a video statement posted on social media, Aziz claimed that some police vehicles had come to arrest him as soon as he left Lal Masjid after leading Zuhr prayers. “Two CTD [Counter-Terrorism Department] vehicles chased me and stopped my car and then several personnel came out and tried to arrest me; they fired at us, which led to a fight. I got injured; you can see my car but my gun failed to fire,” he said, alleging that four to five CTD personnel had grabbed him and pinned him down.

“I was injured but with the help of divine strength I grabbed the gun of one of the personnel and started firing. In the meantime, a large number of people gathered, which gave me an opportunity to escape,” he claimed, adding that he had then fled to the Jamia Hafsa.

A senior official of the federal capital administration confirmed the arrest attempt to daily Dawn, saying Aziz was wanted for questioning, including his leading the Zuhr prayers despite having been replaced as the khateeb and recent attempts to take control of the Lal Masjid’s adjoining plot. A police official, meanwhile, told the daily the damage to Aziz’s vehicle was caused by gunshots fired from inside.

Following the incident, women students of the Jamia Hafsa, wielding sticks, blocked several roads in Islamabad in demonstrations against the attempted arrest of Aziz. According to local media reports, several of them attacked police officials before dispersing around evening.

The madrassa’s principal, Umme Hassan—who is also Aziz’s wife—continued to incite the young women during the protests. In a subsequent video statement, she claimed Aziz had fired several rounds at the CTD team, adding he had been pinned down after his AK-47 ran out of bullets. He broke free and reached Jamia Hafsa with the help of local residents, she claimed. In a worrying development, she warned police to avoid antagonizing Aziz, while calling on the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to offer its help. “You have been fighting for us since 2007. Will you tolerate such an attack on you? The CTD is not deserving of any leniency; kill them whether you see them in uniform or out of it,” she exhorted, adding, “Even if they don’t target anyone, still kill them.”

Claiming the police had “forgotten” the lives lost in the war on terror, she said it was time to remind them of this. In a statement issued by the TTP on Thursday, the banned organization offered its support to Aziz, recalling that the 2007 operation at the Lal Masjid had led to its rise in prominence as a group.

Despite Hassan’s statement, neither she, nor any of the Jamia Hafsa students, have been taken into police custody. However, per local media, three of Aziz’s guards were arrested by the CTD and have been booked under several charges.