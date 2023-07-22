JIT has Linked Imran Khan to May 9 Riots, Claims Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor Farhad Ali Shah on Friday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been found guilty of abetment and other charges in connection with the May 9 attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.

Speaking with media in Lahore, he said the investigation into the case regarding Khan’s role was complete. “[The] PTI chief’s involvement has been established in the Jinnah House [Lahore Corps Commander’s house] attack investigation and he is being charged with aiding and abetting,” he said, adding evidence “proving” Khan’s involvement had been collected and an arrest was now necessary to bring it on the record.

“He [Khan] should be arrested as this is not a bailable case,” he stressed.

However, a special anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended Khan’s bail in five cases—Jinnah House; Askari Tower; Shadman Police Station; PMLN office in Model Town; and the torching of a container at Kalma Chowk—until Aug. 8. The PTI chief was present in the ATC to secure an extension to his pre-arrest bail, with the judge directing the prosecutor and defense counsel to prepare more arguments for the next hearing.

Separately, the Lahore High Court (LHC) withdrew an order it had issued last week restraining the Punjab police from taking coercive measures against the former prime minister in cases related to the May 9 riots where he was not nominated. Khan had challenged the consolidation of cases against him and his implication on the basis of supplementary statements provided by detained suspects. He has also maintained that the cases against him are bogus and were filed as a form of political victimization.

During proceedings, the assistant attorney general argued that investigation reports had been filed before the trial courts and the restraining order should be recalled. Justice Aalia Neelum observed that law was clear on the matter, adding if the cases against the petitioner were bogus then the trial courts could dismiss them.

Following the arrest of the PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, thousands of PTI workers and supporters staged demonstrations nationwide, several of which turned violent and resulted in the arson and ransacking of civil and military assets. Subsequently, the civil and military leadership vowed to ensure “exemplary punishment” for the culprits under all relevant laws, including the Army Act.