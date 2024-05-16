JUIF Chief Calls for Fresh Elections without Army

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday reiterated his demand for the incumbent government to step down to pave way for fresh elections without Army interference, as he maintained that his party did not accept the results of the Feb. 8 general elections.

Speaking to journalists in Multan, he said his party believed in democracy and was seeking the rule of law and Constitution through its planned protests against the results of the general elections. “I do not believe the majority is governing the country,” he said. “Rather, they are some Muslim League members, and I do not think that this government will be able to deliver,” he said, the incumbent setup could collapse whenever it had any issues with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which was not a part of the federal cabinet.

Stressing that his party had protested the results of the polls even before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the JUIF had no personal enmity with the opposition party. “We do not do politics of favoritism,” he said. “If we did, we would have been a part of the government,” he claimed, adding his past accusations describing Imran Khan as a “Jewish agent” were merely “political” statements. On whether this meant he was amenable to ally with the PTI, he said he would encourage an environment for talks, but did not require its support for the JUIF’s protests.

To a question, Fazl denied being offered the prime minister’s slot, saying he would only become the prime minister if the people elected him to do so. He lamented that the country would remain “enslaved” if it did not protect its votes. He said all political parties must work together to end the mindset that no one could run a movement in the country without the support of the establishment.

The JUIF chief also expressed solidarity with the farmers who suffered losses due to the interim government’s import of wheat despite a bumper crop. He similarly lamented the deterioration of ties with Afghanistan.