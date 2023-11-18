Khadija Shah Detained for 30 Days under MPO

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Friday issued detention orders of 30 days for fashion designer Khadija Shah under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), stating the decision was motivated by recommendations of security forces.

The notification issued by Haider states Shah might disturb the law and order situation if she is released and thus further detention is required. Shah was granted post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to the torching of police vehicles during the May 9 riots after several months in detention.

“Shah has been detained on the recommendations of the superintendent of police Cantt. and District Intelligence Branch,” it said, reiterating allegations that Shah was involved in violent protests on May 9.

Since turning herself into police on May 23 after several weeks of a manhunt, the designer has been implicated in four cases connected to the May 9 riots. She was granted bail on Nov. 15 in the most recent case for which she was detained. According to legal experts, she can contest the MPO detention, as already done by several PTI leaders who were similarly detained under it.