KP C.M. Briefs Imran Khan on SIFC Meeting

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on Sunday, reportedly conveying to him details of his participation in a meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) a day earlier.

Speaking to media after the SIFC meeting, the KP chief minister said he had talked to Army chief Gen. Asim Munir “twice,” adding the resources of his province would continue to benefit its residents and the rest of the country. He also assured the federal government of his government’s cooperation in the national interest, maintaining the meeting was conducted in a cordial manner.

Prior to his meeting with Khan, Gandapur also met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Energy Minister Awais Leghari. During their meeting, the trio discussed various issues concerning Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and acknowledged the progress made on tackling loadshedding in the province.

Reportedly, the meeting between Khan and Gandapur lasted for roughly 40 minutes on Sunday, with the KP chief minister informing the former prime minister about the SIFC’s proceedings and also discussing the prevailing political situation.

The meeting between Khan and Gandapur was a violation of Prison Rules, which bar any visitors from meeting prisoners on Sunday, a public holiday.