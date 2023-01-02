KP Opposition Blames Government for Terror Resurgence

Opposition parties in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday blamed the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government for the resurgence of terrorism, demanding it amend its policies to restore peace to the region.

“Political parties warn the government to take immediate steps to restore peace in KP, otherwise opposition parties may consider taking tough decisions against the government,” read a declaration issued following a multi-party conference of the province’s opposition parties—the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National Party.

Airing their grievances over targeted killings, kidnappings-for-ransom and terrorism, the participants demanded the provincial government take immediate steps to protect life and property of the public. Describing recent killings of JUIF leaders as “concerning” for both the government and state institutions, the declaration expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of security personnel and civilians who had embraced martyrdom in various incidents in Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

The joint opposition also questioned the financial position of KP, noting the provincial debt had ballooned from Rs. 300 billion in 2013 to Rs. 900 billion today with little in the way of development to show for it. Criticizing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers (salaries, allowance and privileges) (second amendment) Bill, 2022, it claimed this was solely aimed at protecting PTI Chairman Imran Khan from accountability over his alleged misuse of the provincial government’s helicopter.

Addressing media after the gathering, JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman—also the chief of the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance—claimed the political uncertainty triggered by the PTI’s protests had made it difficult for aid organizations to offer financial assistance to Pakistan. In the same vein, he questioned why the KP government was demanding the payment of arrears from the federal government if it were planning to dissolve the provincial assembly.

“You [PTI] are asking the federal government to release the arrears, but at the same time you have announced dissolving the PTI government in KP,” he said, stressing this was the same as wasting the money because there would be no government to manage its use.