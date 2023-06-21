Lahore ATC Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant for Imran Khan

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders on cases registered against them over the May 9 riots.

Apart from Khan, warrants have also been issued for senior PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal, who have been in hiding since authorities launched a crackdown against the party in the wake of the rioting that saw demonstrators ransacking civil and military assets, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s house. Issued at the request of the investigating officer, warrants were also issued for Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Murad Saeed and Hassan Khan Niazi.

The officer told the court that the identified individuals had “intentionally concealed themselves for the fear of their arrest.” However, at least two—Jamshed and Musarrat—are out on bail after having earlier declared an intent to exit active politics and parting ways with the PTI.

The first information reports (FIRs) filed against the accused refer to the arson of a container at Kalma Chowk in Lahore during the May 9 riots, as well as arson at a PMLN office in Model Town. In a posting on Twitter, PTI lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha claimed the PTI chief had secured bail in all the cases he was aware of, adding that the non-bailable warrant was for an “unknown FIR.”

The May 9 riots, dubbed a “black day” in Pakistan’s history by the armed forces, saw nationwide demonstrations triggered by the arrest of Khan in a corruption case. During the rioting, which lasted nearly three days, several civil and military assets were targeted, with both the civilian and military leaderships vowing to ensure all culprits are brought to justice. In the weeks after May 9, thousands of PTI supporters have been placed under arrest, with several senior leaders exiting the party after offering condemnations of the violence.

Khan claims he is facing prosecution in over 160 cases though this could not be independently verified. He has vowed to continue his fight for “real independence,” while stressing that he is “ready for any eventuality,” including arrest.