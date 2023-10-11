Lahore Considers ‘Lockdown’ on Wednesdays to Curb Smog

In a bid to curb smog ahead of the winter season, Punjab capital Lahore on Tuesday announced it will shutter all commercial markets of the city and its adjoining districts every Wednesday—starting from Oct. 18—for two months, while allowing retailers to utilize Sunday as an alternate day for business activities.

The decision was reached during a meeting jointly presided over by Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who also serves as the director-general of the Lahore Development Authority, and Capital City Police Officer Bilal Sidique Kamyana. During the meeting, various issues related to rising smog during the winter season came under discussion.

Reportedly, the officials informed traders that available data suggested air pollution peaked in Lahore three days a week—Tuesday to Thursday. To reduce the deteriorating Air Quality Index, they said, it was proposed to shutter markets for one day a week—Wednesday—while allowing traders to open their shops every Sunday. Traders accepted this suggestion, per the commissioner, adding they would implement it from next week.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the commissioner said all traders had been taken into confidence ahead of executing the plan aimed at reducing smog. He said the administration also wished for all public and private sector organizations, including educational institutions, to observe the weekly holiday and avail a work-from-home policy. However, he stressed, this would be determined by the Punjab cabinet in its next meeting and had not yet been implemented.

According to Randhawa, authorities have also imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning the burning of crop stubble and the entry of tractor-trolleys in Lahore without a cover if they are transporting sand or similar material. “All smoke-emitting vehicles will be barred from entering or operating in Lahore,” he said. “And if someone deputed on duty is found negligent in enforcing the laws, they will also be dealt with iron hands,” he warned.

The commissioner said the government was also undertaking a tree-plantation drive to curb smog.

According to experts, a key reason for air pollution in Lahore is traffic emissions, with emissions from factories only contributing around 7 percent of the smog in the Punjab capital. For several years, the city has come under a shroud of smog every winter, endangering public health, with experts claiming it reduces the life expectancy of residents by up to seven years.