Lahore Special Court Acquits Suleman Shehbaz in Money Laundering Case

A special court in Lahore on Monday acquitted Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a Rs. 16 billion money laundering case registered with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Suleman, who returned to Pakistan in December 2022 after four years of self-exile in London, was booked by the FIA for alleged money-laundering in November 2020 along with his father, and brother Hamza. Arrest warrants were issued for Suleman as proceedings continued, but could not be executed as he was living abroad. He was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender in July 2022.

During Monday’s hearing, Suleman appeared in court accompanied by his counsel, while the FIA submitted its response to 27 questions asked by the court. During the proceedings, Judge Bakht Fakhar Bahzad asked about the money-laundering inquiry. The FIA explained it was initiated by a joint investigation team presided by former FIA director general Muhammad Rizwan.

“Has the FIA recorded a single witness statement during the entire investigation?” the judge inquired, with no response from the FIA. “What action was taken against those who kept changing their narrative during the inquiry and the investigation?” he asked further, with the FIA admitting no action had bene taken. “Is there any evidence in the FIA’s seven volumes? Tell me simply—do not give me any stories. I have read everything,” the judge continued, warning the FIA that its entire staff could be sent to jail if they did not satisfactorily provide the evidence that was used to proceed with the case.

The FIA counsel, however, admitted there was no “direct evidence” implicating Suleman with money laundering. To a query on “indirect” evidence, the lawyer said the action had been initiated in light of the sugar inquiry commission’s report. To this, the judge inquired about action taken against other sugar mills mentioned in the report, with the investigating officer (IO) responding he did not have any information on this, as he was solely tasked with probing the money-laundering case.

Then Judge Bahzad questioned whether any evidence had been secured from the FIA obtaining Suleman’s account details during the course of its investigation. The IO said the account had not been used. “Why did you make the case against him when his account was not used?” the judge questioned, with the IO responding that money was deposited into Suleman Shehbaz’s accounts taken out in cash.

“Depositing money and taking it out—what kind of a crime is this?” the judge asked. “This is why I had called the FIA that they come and tell what drama has been going on for years,” he said and questioned who had provided records to former accountability czar Mirza Shahzad Akbar that he had used to allege malfeasance in multiple press conferences.

Lacking any evidence, Judge Bahzad acquitted all suspects in the case, including Suleman, who subsequently thanked Allah for him being proven innocent of all charges.