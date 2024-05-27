Late Iranian President Raisi True Friend of Pakistan: Gen. Asim Munir

Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir on Sunday condoled the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and other Iranian officials in a helicopter crash, describing the late leader as a “true friend” of Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief offered his condolences over the May 19 helicopter crash that led to the deaths of Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other senior officials during a phone call with Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri. Describing the late president and foreign minister as exceptional leaders and true friends of Pakistan, he said their loss was truly tragic and irreparable.

Per the ISPR, the Army chief extended prayers for the departed souls and conveyed well-wishes for their bereaved families on behalf of all ranks of the Pakistan Army. He noted Pakistan and Iran have historic, cultural and brotherly ties, adding their armed forces have always stood together.

Gen. Bagheri, read the statement, thanked Gen. Munir for sharing in their grief, and vowed to continue the cooperation between the two militaries.

The 63-year-old Raisi, his foreign minister and six other officials died on May 19 after their helicopter crashed in Iran’s mountainous northwest near the border with Azerbaijan.