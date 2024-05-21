Law Minister Laments ‘Judicial Activism’ in Missing Person Case

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday lamented that some remarks of a judge in a missing persons case exceeded the judiciary’s mandate and undermined the sanctity of Parliament.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani lashed out at security agencies while hearing a case about Kashmiri poet and journalist Ahmed Farhad Shah, who went “missing” last week. During proceedings, the judge accused intelligence agencies of “disappearing” Shah and warned that he could summon the prime minister and the entire federal cabinet if the poet were not recovered speedily.

“This is not the mandate of the court,” Tarar told a press conference in Islamabad. “The court is a platform for providing justice in line with the law and Constitution,” he said, noting that judges hearing habeas corpus petitions are empowered to seek answers, which the government is responsible for answering.

“If the issue isn’t resolved, then the law that’s been applicable for the past 50 years … the matter is then handed over to the police and an FIR is lodged to ensure the person’s recovery,” he said, adding that as the matter of Shah’s disappearance was subjudice, he did not want to speak much on it. However, he said, the judge’s “inappropriate” remarks had “hurt” him and could provoke unrest.

Noting a representative of the defense ministry had already informed the court the poet was not in government custody, he said the court’s mandate did not extend to claiming such issues cannot be resolved “like this.” The intelligence agencies, he said, had already informed the court they were willing to assist the police in recovering the poet.

On media reports of the judge warning he could summon the prime minister and his cabinet if Shah remained “missing,” Tarar said such remarks undermined the sanctity of Parliament.

During the hearing earlier in the day, a representative of the Defense Ministry has informed the court that Shah was not in the custody of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The official said the ISI had denied any involvement in the enforced disappearance of the poet, with the judge remarking the matter had “gone beyond the jurisdiction of the ISI and the Military Intelligence” and their disclosures were a confession of their failure.

Directing the defense secretary to submit its report to the court in writing, the judge ordered both the defense and interior secretaries to appear before the court and warned he could also summon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of the federal cabinet, if necessary. “This matter is not so simple and easy. An example has to be set in this case,” he remarked.

Referring to allegations of the petitioner that they were contacted by unidentified men who claimed Shah would be released if the case were withdrawn, the judge remarked “they”—spy agencies—were sending messages to the family while claiming in court the poet was not in their custody.

“Does the sector commander live on the moon? What’s his stature? He is an 18th-grade officer, who should stay within his limits. Do not follow them, the country can run without them,” he remarked and directed the investigation officer to record the sector commander’s statement and submit it on Tuesday (today). He further observed that if evidence were provided of Shah being a terrorist, he would dismiss the petition for his recovery.