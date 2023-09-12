Home Latest News LHC Issues Arrest Warrant for Islamabad IGP in Contempt Case

LHC Issues Arrest Warrant for Islamabad IGP in Contempt Case

Police directed to arrest federal capital’s top cop and present him on Sept. 18

by Staff Report
Courtesy LHC

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued an arrest warrant for Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan in a contempt case pertaining to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi.

Issuing the warrant, LHC Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf directed police to arrest Khan and present him in court on Sept. 18 after he failed to appear before the court on a show-cause notice. The LHC had issued the show-cause notice last week in connection with Islamabad Police detaining Elahi under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order after the court ordered his release in a separate case and directed police not to re-arrest him in any other case.

The former Punjab chief minister was released by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on court orders last month but was re-arrested by Islamabad Police before he even reached his Lahore residence. He was then placed under detention at Adiala jail for 15 days. Elahi’s wife had then moved the LHC seeking contempt proceedings against the Islamabad IGP.

Taking up the petition, the LHC had ordered the IGP to appear before it on Sept. 8, which he had failed to do.

