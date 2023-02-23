LLF Returns for 10th Anniversary Edition

The 10th anniversary edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) takes place from Feb. 24-26, 2023, at the Alhamra Arts Center, Mall Road, Lahore.

The festival annually celebrates, produces, and archives provocative dialogues and insights from some of the brightest minds of the 21st century. The three-day, free and open to public #LLF10 will feature acclaimed thinkers from home and abroad whose works and voices resonate across borders.

Included among this year’s speakers are Abdulrazak Gurnah (2021 Nobel Prize winner for Literature), Shehan Karunatilaka (2022 Booker Prize for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida), Damon Galgut (2021 Booker Prize winner for The Promise), Mohsin Hamid (The Last White Man), Adania Shibli (Minor Detail), Ameena Hussein (The Moon in the Water), Diana Darke (The Ottomans: A Cultural Legacy), Syeda Saiyidain Hameed (Beautiful Country: Stories from another India), Siobhan Lambert-Hurley (Elusive Lives: Gender, Autobiography and the Self in South Asia), Louise Kennedy (Trespasses), Saba Karim Khan (Skyfall), Sabyn Javeri (Hijabistan).

This commemorative edition will also feature performances, recitals, screenings, book signings, and an exhibition by modern artist Wardha Shabbir.

LLF is proud of its continued partnerships with, among others, the Dawn Media Group, Serena Hotels, EU, British Council, Alliance Française, Goethe-Institut, and AG. The organizers have requested and encouraged participants to wear surgical masks while attending sessions and adhere to recommended safety precautions at all times.

Organized as a nonprofit, LLF is a must-attend event on the international literary calendar and has been acclaimed by the foreign press, including, among others, The New York Times, BBC, Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal, Time, The Guardian, and Al Jazeera. The event has also showcased Pakistani authors and artists at annual spin-offs in New York, with Asia Society, and in London, with the British Library. LLF’s efforts over the years led UNESCO to designate Lahore as a City of Literature in 2019.

The full schedule for the three-day event can be downloaded from its official website.