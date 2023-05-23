Home Culture LLF Returns to NYC at Asia Society

LLF Returns to NYC at Asia Society

Star-studded event appreciated by diaspora and locals, with Pakistani ambassador appreciating efforts to advance people-to-people contacts between nations

by Staff Report
by Staff Report

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy participates in LLF at Asia Society, NYC

The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) returned to the Asia Society in New York last weekend, featuring a star-studded line-up enthralling audiences in the single-day event.

Aiming to present American audiences with a more nuanced view of Pakistan, the one-day event on May 20 featured discussions on fiction and nonfiction writing, art, architecture, history and politics. Among the luminaries gracing the Asia Society stage were filmmakers Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Sadia Shepard; authors Kamila Shamsie, Shahbaz Taseer and Marina Fareed; and professor Tahira Naqvi.

In an inaugural address, Ambassador of Pakistan to the U.S. Masood Khan appreciated the event, noting it was part of the Asia Society’s ongoing efforts to boost people-to-people contacts between Islamabad and Washington. “These efforts are not influenced by governments, directly or indirectly. Your efforts and the efforts of these festivals are people driven,” he said.

A round-up of the event on social media:

