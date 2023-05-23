LLF Returns to NYC at Asia Society

The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) returned to the Asia Society in New York last weekend, featuring a star-studded line-up enthralling audiences in the single-day event.

Aiming to present American audiences with a more nuanced view of Pakistan, the one-day event on May 20 featured discussions on fiction and nonfiction writing, art, architecture, history and politics. Among the luminaries gracing the Asia Society stage were filmmakers Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Sadia Shepard; authors Kamila Shamsie, Shahbaz Taseer and Marina Fareed; and professor Tahira Naqvi.

In an inaugural address, Ambassador of Pakistan to the U.S. Masood Khan appreciated the event, noting it was part of the Asia Society’s ongoing efforts to boost people-to-people contacts between Islamabad and Washington. “These efforts are not influenced by governments, directly or indirectly. Your efforts and the efforts of these festivals are people driven,” he said.

A round-up of the event on social media:

