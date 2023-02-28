Home Culture #LLF10, In Your Words

#LLF10, In Your Words

A look back at this year’s 10th anniversary edition of the Lahore Literary Festival

by Staff Report
by Staff Report

Twitter

The 10th anniversary edition of the Lahore Literary Festival was held at the Alhamra Arts Center, Mall Road from Feb. 24-26, 2023. A round-up of the event, in your words:

Related Articles

LLF Returns for 10th Anniversary Edition

LLF Founder appointed Chairperson of Lahore Arts Council...

LLF Hosts All-Digital ‘Mini Festival’ This Weekend

#LLF2022, on Twitter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Copyright © 2022 AG Publications (Private) Limited.