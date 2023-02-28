LLF10, In Your Words

The 10th anniversary edition of the Lahore Literary Festival was held at the Alhamra Arts Center, Mall Road from Feb. 24-26, 2023. A round-up of the event, in your words:

Great to hear such varied conversations at #LLF2023 – food, politics, sufism, fiction! 2 days of delighting the mind! https://t.co/iGbbvjWyyp — Mehr Shah 🇵🇰 (@Mehr_Shah) February 26, 2023

@MalalaFund's Javed Malik and @NadeemfParacha on language and learning in multicultural societies, and how a Single National Curriculum may never be successful unless all stakeholders are involved; especially one from each province. @lhrlitfest #LLF2023 #LLF10 pic.twitter.com/eqRQc1hQAj — Ali Hafeez (@_alihafeez) February 26, 2023

Uks Executive Director @TasneemUks and @DrTk79 attended the Lahore Literary Festival. Both of them talked about the sexual and reproductive health of women openly to address their medical problems effectively#LLF2023 #WomensHealth pic.twitter.com/MTl3agXjE9 — Uks Research Center (@CenterUks) February 26, 2023

Packed house for @TariqAQaiser who calls for the urgent preservation of Karachi’s precious mangroves. There is hope for regeneration. Mangroves are the lungs of tree starved Karachi, providing protection from tsunamis, rising sea levels & mitigation from climate change. #LLF2023 pic.twitter.com/qrw7ejEPAA — Maarya (@MaaryaR) February 26, 2023

Delighted that @pkBritish is supporting so many diverse and exciting writers at #LLF2023 – Nadifa Mohamed @thesailorsgirl #BookerPrize winner 2021 Damon Galgut, Diana Darke @dianadarke and 2021 Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah. pic.twitter.com/55Lw3L32S6 — Maarya (@MaaryaR) February 26, 2023

You keep your doors open, feed their minds, bodies and souls and change the narrative about your country abroad – #Marina at #LLF2023 talking about how we are all ambassadors of our country when we live abroad. pic.twitter.com/6hpoWOaeuw — Mehr Shah 🇵🇰 (@Mehr_Shah) February 26, 2023

The Collected Stories of Saadat Hasan Manto A houseful session with #SarmadKhoosat moderating the the session with Nasreen Rehman, Samiya Mumtaz & Shahid Nadeem. #AsmaJahangir was given a tribute as well (a snippet of the video)#LLF10 #LLF2023 #Lahore pic.twitter.com/xcyjGQ917Z — Zara Hafeez (@zara_hafeez) February 26, 2023

The most erudite Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah on #LLF’s final panel of the day; on fiction as a chronicler of our times – with Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut, Nadifa Mohamed, Louise Kennedy & Ahmed Rashid, with Alexandra Pringle. #LLF2023 #LLF10 #Lahore @lahorelitfest pic.twitter.com/mnqrqUuXKy — Amna R. Ali (@Amna_R_Ali) February 26, 2023

#LLF10

Wonderful weekend in Lahore, with the Lahore Literature Festival in full swing. Happy to be celebrating 10 years of Lahore literary festival. Literature has an enduring power to forge connections & understanding between people and cultures. #LLF10 #LLF2023 best wishes. pic.twitter.com/fMTFFrlQ20 — Hassaan A Chishti 🇵🇰 (@Chishti1A) February 26, 2023

With the very pleasant and affable Shehan Karunatilaka – winner of the 2022 Booker Prize – at the #lahoreliteraturefestival2023 @lahorelitfest – signing our respective books for each other. #LLF10 #LLF2023 pic.twitter.com/idhBzG0FBH — Osama Siddique (@DrOsamaSiddique) February 26, 2023

Kudos to @razi_ahmed_ for organising yet again a fantastic festival, #LLF2023, that kicked off with a keynote speech by the nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah followed by an exciting lineup of celebrated authors and novelists from around the world. An absolute delight!@lhrlitfest pic.twitter.com/wtA1iGUHY9 — Ayesha Raza Farooq (@AyeshaRaza13) February 26, 2023

It was great to meet the legendary Jamil Dehlavi, after his session on day one of @lhrlitfest I was influenced by his filmmaking & storytelling art when I saw Jinnah film. Since that's one memory I remember about the craft. #llf2023 pic.twitter.com/Ohi54uCl5k — Mariam Saeed Khan (@mariamsaeedkhan) February 26, 2023

Wonderful weekend in Lahore, with the Lahore Literature Festival in full swing. Happy to be celebrating 10 years of partnership with the British Council. Literature has an enduring power to forge connections & understanding between people and cultures. #LLF10 #LLF2023 @pkBritish pic.twitter.com/ZPNZ8m529t — Maarya (@MaaryaR) February 26, 2023

There are vibes and conversations with friends, strangers and literary space like this that brings people together – giving public communities to thrive, @lhrlitfest #LLF2023 #llf10 the crowds, vibrant colors during day one and day two. 🍁 pic.twitter.com/MtC3UrztoV — Mariam Saeed Khan (@mariamsaeedkhan) February 26, 2023

It was huge honour to be a part of talk on photography “snatches of life” at @lahorelitfest with great photographers Ferrante Firranti, Raghu Rai @tapujaveri In partnership with the Embassy of France @razi_ahmed_ #LLF10 pic.twitter.com/dK0HEQMHll — Maaria ماریہ (@_mwaseem_) February 25, 2023

"People call me the IMF of Lahore!" – @MManshaOfficial at @lhrlitfest today. A thoroughly enjoyable session on Pakistan's search for stability with Former PM @SKhaqanAbbasi and FT South Asia Bureau Chief @JohnReedwrites. #LLF2023 #LLF10 pic.twitter.com/I9YC2KtAm3 — Ali Hafeez (@_alihafeez) February 25, 2023

“A political class has come into being which is not reflective of the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.” @SKhaqanAbbasi at #LLF2023 https://t.co/CHvjehVw98 — Mehr Shah 🇵🇰 (@Mehr_Shah) February 25, 2023

"Why, in 75 years, have we produced a 100 generals, a 100 bureaucrats, a 100 laywers and only four leaders: ZA Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and now Imran Khan?" – Former PM @SKhaqanAbbasi at @lhrlitfest today. #LLF2023 #LLF10 pic.twitter.com/gYr3GfOkzE — Ali Hafeez (@_alihafeez) February 25, 2023

A panel that makes food sounds exciting, and cooking down right spiritual! #LLF2023 pic.twitter.com/3G6P4telnk — Mehr Shah 🇵🇰 (@Mehr_Shah) February 25, 2023

My amazing husband launching Savor, a memoir written posthumously by his sister @cheffati. Grateful to @lhrlitfest for giving our stories ways to reach people who need them the most. @razi_ahmed_ #LLF2023 #LLF10 pic.twitter.com/znncSF5DA5 — Rimmel Mohydin (@Rimmel_Mohydin) February 25, 2023

For an eternity of sixty minutes that you’re inside a dark cold Alhamra Hall with its stained salmon seats and your eyes have taken their time adjusting from the blazing late February sun outside, Lahore feels more home than anywhere in the world… #LLF10 — Husn Hai Suhana (@Fatmounh) February 25, 2023

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says today’s politics & economy too complex for politicians to not meet all of the following 3 criteria. Must be educated; must have worked in the real world, ie had a job or run a business; must have experience within politics.#LLF2023 #LLF10 — Rishm Najm (@RNajm2) February 25, 2023

Beautiful start to the Lahore Lit Fest with opening speech by one of three Muslim Nobel Laureates for Literature Abdulrazak Gurnah. #LLF2023 #LLF10 pic.twitter.com/1Dy4rHevf7 — Rishm Najm (@RNajm2) February 25, 2023

“The beautiful memories of my life became an overwhelming burden during my captivity”

– @ShahbazTaseer at #LLF2023 pic.twitter.com/G0EnUjn4PU — Tahir Khattak (@TahirKhattakk) February 25, 2023

Damon Galgut – 2021 #BookerPrize Winner for The Promise – speaking on The Political Cycles of South Africa – speaking at @lhrlitfest #LLF2023 #LLF10. Speaking about how he felt getting shortlisted before but winning it this time & how it is writing like a South African. #Fiction pic.twitter.com/q5QGnBz1lQ — Osama Siddique (@DrOsamaSiddique) February 25, 2023

Festivals are more fun when you catch up with fellow writer friends. At @lhrlitfest with Maniza Naqvi and @microMAF #LLF10 #LLF2023 pic.twitter.com/7FsDRqVXwc — Osama Siddique (@DrOsamaSiddique) February 24, 2023

The best literary event in town! Don’t miss a star studded #llf2023. Congrats @razi_ahmed_ ! https://t.co/jGSxUnLLRV — Yaqoob Khan Bangash (@BangashYK) February 24, 2023

Had honour to welcome national & international dignitaries at opening ceremony of Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) Amazing literary sessions of LLF will continue till 26th February ادب = لاہور

لاہور = ادب#Lahore #LLF2023 pic.twitter.com/GZRr40iBg8 — Rafia Haider (@R7Haider) February 24, 2023

I consider myself very lucky to have to listen to @MustansarHTarar sahab talk about his works & his experiences joined by @DrOsamaSiddique sahab. 2 absolute legends.

Its the events like these & company of such people tht make the world a better place.@lhrlitfest#LLF10 #Lahore pic.twitter.com/uzrBteorob — Sohaib Ashraf (@SohaibArchtough) February 24, 2023

The next session "Moving Pictures" a moving film in segments by film maker and actor Jamil Dehlavi – moderated by Shahid Zahid & Nasreen Rehman #LLF2023 #llf10 Happening now at @AlhamraLAC @lhrlitfest @razi_ahmed_ @itsemanomar pic.twitter.com/RYIIFWfImW — Mariam Saeed Khan (@mariamsaeedkhan) February 24, 2023

We are a radicalised society, whereas once we were only a radical and censorship-crazed government. @MustansarHTarar @lhrlitfest #LLF2023 pic.twitter.com/Gm1sqOHr0u — Aisha Fayyazi Sarwari (@AishaFSarwari) February 24, 2023

I consider myself very lucky to have to listen to @MustansarHTarar sahab talk about his works & his experiences joined by @DrOsamaSiddique sahab. 2 absolute legends.

Its the events like these & company of such people tht make the world a better place.@lhrlitfest#LLF10 #Lahore pic.twitter.com/uzrBteorob — Sohaib Ashraf (@SohaibArchtough) February 24, 2023

The first session, 'Salient Suleri' – Celebrating Meatless Days author Sara Sulheri-Goodyear (1953-2022) A moving conversation

Navid Shahzad, Perin Cooper. Shaista Sirajuddin, and Maryam Wasif Khan in the panel. Moderated by Nasreen Rehman. #llf2023 #Lahore #llf10 happening now pic.twitter.com/lTl10LE3Je — Mariam Saeed Khan (@mariamsaeedkhan) February 24, 2023

The tenth edition of LLF 2023 back in its full color. The Nobel Prize winner in literature Abdulrazak Gurnah made a moving speech, later was awarded by Nayyar Ali Dada at @lhrlitfest @razi_ahmed_ @razaalidada @SpaininPakistan @GermanyinPAK @eela5 @NusratJamil #llf2023 #llf10 pic.twitter.com/awobsxoR72 — Mariam Saeed Khan (@mariamsaeedkhan) February 24, 2023

“For a writer memory is a vital source”

Abdulrazak Gurnah speaks in his calm, nuanced and considered tone and voice about memory & nostalgia and their value, boons as well as pitfalls. Then about refugees & colonial civilizing mission #LLF10 @lhrlitfest #AbdulrazakGurnah #Lahore pic.twitter.com/qf39Zp5EpO — Osama Siddique (@DrOsamaSiddique) February 24, 2023