Malik Riaz Refuses to ‘Surrender to Pressure Tactics’

Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz on Sunday refused to “surrender” to any pressure tactics, as he alleged he was being “pushed to the wall” for “political motives.”

While stopping shy of accusing anyone directly for his woes, the real estate tycoon—who has been in self-exile in Dubai for over a year—alleged on X that he had not stepped down from his stance despite facing significant financial losses. On social media, however, his tweet was seen as an indirect reference to the £190 million Al Qadir Trust case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra bibi.

According the NAB reference, Khan and Bushra allegedly secured hundreds of kanals of land from Bahria Town Ltd. In exchange for legalizing the payment of Rs. 50 billion—returned to Islamabad by U.K. authorities after confiscation from Riaz—against a fine imposed by the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, an accountability court froze the assets of all co-accused in the case, including Malik Riaz and his son, Ahmed Ali Riaz, who were declared proclaimed offenders for failing to join the probe.

“All my life, Allah has always guided me to stand by my principle of not taking any political sides or being used by one party against the other,” wrote Riaz on X. “For over a year now, I’ve been under immense pressure to compromise, but I’ll never allow anyone to use me as a pawn for political motives,” he said, claiming he was routinely victimized since 1996 over his business operations in Pakistan.

“I’ve been punished for contributing towards the progress of the country. With the help of Allah Almighty, I have faced such pressures in the past with absolute grit and strength. Even today, in a personal capacity, I can say with utmost certainty, ‘over my dead body,’” he said, vowing to “stand firm” in the face of adversity despite his “ailing condition and distress.” Highlighting his financial losses, he said this would not deter him and he would not surrender to any pressure tactics. “Allah will guide and help me through this tough phase with dignity,” he added.

The real estate tycoon is renowned for his links with almost all political parties, the media, and the civil and military establishment. Despite his claims of victimization, he has largely been deemed “untouchable” over alleged corruption in his business dealings in the past.