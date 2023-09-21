Maryam Blames SC Bench for Prevailing Inflation, Economic Turmoil

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday reiterated her party’s criticism of the Supreme Court bench that had convicted and disqualified her father, Nawaz Sharif, saying even if she were to forgive them, God will not.

Addressing the Muslim Students Federation in Lahore, she drew a direct link between Nawaz’s disqualification and prevailing inflation and economic turmoil. “They [Supreme Court bench] took away people’s capacity to make ends meet. Today the people are fed up with rising inflation as they struggle to put food on the table,” she said, adding their ruling, as well as PTI chief Imran Khan, were responsible for the struggles facing people today. She further claimed the people who had “conspired” against Nawaz were not even able to show their faces in public today.

Recalling that the Pakistani rupee had been stable during her father’s most recent tenure as prime minister, she said he had also ended loadshedding and boosted the economy. The government of the time, she asserted, had attracted foreign investment. All this, she regretted, had been set aside in the bid to oust Nawaz over his iqama. However, she maintained, neither she nor her father believed in revenge.

During her address, Maryam reiterated that her father would return on Oct. 21 and lead the PMLN’s electoral campaign. Lamenting that her father had been ousted from government during all three tenures as prime minister, she also criticized the PTI chief over his demands for “facilities” in prison.

Noting she had spent five months in a “death cell,” she said she had not made any demands for food cooked in desi ghee. “Jail officials asked me to file an application for B-class facilities but I declined,” she added.