Maryam Commences ‘Welcome’ Campaign for Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday commenced her party’s campaign to whip up support for the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to his homeland after four years in self-exile, stressing that he will bring “prosperity” with him.

Addressing a rally organized by PMLN Youth Volunteers in Lahore, she reiterated that her father would return on Oct. 21 and would help steer the country out of prevailing crises. “He will start a new era of progress, peace and employment for the youth and rid [Pakistan] of inflation,” she claimed, adding the thrice-elected former prime minister would revive the country’s economy and eliminate terrorism. “People will prove on Oct. 21 that only Nawaz Sharif is the leader,” she vowed.

Maintaining that the PMLN’s aim was ensuring the public’s welfare and “correcting” the system, she claimed that all major development done in Pakistan had been done under the leadership of Nawaz. Describing the PMLN leader as the solution to all the country’s problems, she maintained that his return marked the return of “progress and peace” to Pakistan.

Urging the public to come out in large numbers at Minar-e-Pakistan to welcome Nawaz on his return, she recalled that multiple attempts were made to “eliminate” him from the country’s politics but he had survived them all. Reiterating the party’s narrative of Nawaz leaving the accountability of his tormentors to Allah, she said his victory lay in the people who had ousted him seeing him return to a hero’s welcome. The people who had ousted Nawaz from power were now “lying in the dustbin of history,” she said, in an apparent reference to former Army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa and former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

Also on Sunday, Maryam addressed a party gathering in Gilgit via video-link and similarly urged the participants to welcome Nawaz upon his return to Pakistan on Oct. 21. “Had Nawaz Sharif not been unjustly punished, people would not have faced hyperinflation today,” she claimed, promising that if re-elected, Nawaz would ensure education, employment, skills, and business opportunities for the youth of the country.

Referring to Gilgit-Baltistan, the PMLN senior vice-president said her father would initiate development projects for the region and reiterated that he would bring peace and get rid of terrorism.

According to PMLN sources, the party is currently in the midst of preparing for Nawaz’s return, with his legal team expected to soon approach the Lahore High Court for pre-arrest bail so he does not get incarcerated upon his arrival, as he is already a “proclaimed offender.” The move is considered especially vital in light of members of the incumbent caretaker government suggesting Nawaz could be arrested from the Lahore airport, which could pose a risk to the PMLN’s plans to accord him a “grand” welcome at a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.