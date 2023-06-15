May 9 Rioters Will Have ‘Right to Fair Trial’ in Military Courts: Tarar

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday stressed that all suspects of the May 9 riots will be given their “right to a fair trial” in military courts, while confirming media reports that no women are—as yet—facing military trials.

Speaking with media outside the Supreme Court, he said authorities would ensure that trials in military courts met the minimum requirements of various international laws, especially Article 14 of the International Covenants for Civil and Political Rights. The accused would also have the right to appoint defense counsel of their choice; be provided access to evidence being used against them; and have the right to judicial review against the decision of the trial court, he added.

To a question on how it was being determined which suspect would face a military trial, Tarar said this was a matter of law, and not a choice of any authority. “It depends upon the material and evidence against the accused,” he said, adding the 74 cases thus far forwarded to military courts were determined after a proper scrutiny of all available evidence by judges of anti-terrorism courts. He also said that no cases concerning women supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had, as yet, been forwarded for military trials.

In recent weeks, thanks in large part to a concerted campaign by the PTI, an increasing number of international rights organizations and foreign governments have voiced concern over civilians being tried in military courts, saying this infringes on their right to due process and a fair trial. The government has sought to push back on this narrative, stressing that a majority of the suspects of the May 9 riots would be tried in anti-terrorism courts, while only a “small” number were facing military trials because they had targeted military assets.

The May 9 riots were triggered by the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in a corruption case and saw supporters, workers and leaders of the PTI attacking military installations in various cities, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander’s house. Describing May 9 as a “black day” in Pakistan’s history, the military has vowed to ensure that the culprits are prosecuted under all relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. In a resolution passed earlier this week, the National Assembly also called for expedited trials of suspects, saying “not even a single day” should be wasted in their prosecution.