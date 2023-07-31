May 9 Riots Aimed at Ousting Military Leadership, Alleges P.M. Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday alleged that the May 9 riots were “masterminded” by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to oust the incumbent military leadership and trigger a state of “civil war.”

Speaking with journalist Saleem Safi on Geo News’ Jirga program, he said the May 9 demonstrations after the arrest of Khan in a corruption case were part of a “conspiracy” against Pakistan. Maintaining he was levelling these allegations on the basis of irrefutable evidence, he said the perpetrators had including PTI workers, politicians and some military men and their families. The planners wanted “anarchy” and “civil war” in the country, he stressed.

To a question, Sharif reiterated that the people who attacked military installations would be tried in military courts while those involved in ransacking other public properties would face prosecution in civilian courts. He said transparent accountability was essential to punish those who had hatched a conspiracy against the country.

During the wide-ranging interview, the prime minister assured Safi that his elder brother, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif, would face all cases pending against him upon his return to the country. Claiming the thrice-elected former prime minister—living in London since 2019—would return within the next few weeks, he reiterated that if the PMLN won the next general elections, Nawaz Sharif would again be its candidate for the prime minister.

Urging unity among political forces, Sharif reiterated calls for a Charter of Economy, noting the incumbent government had expended significant political capital to avert default. “We had difficulty reaching an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, but now the nation has to change its mode of living,” he said. “The new government will have to utilize all resources and do hard work to bring the country out of the economic crisis. If we fail to do so we will never be remembered as a nation,” he added.

The prime minister, echoing a speech he made earlier this month, said he would send a summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly to the president ahead of the expiry of its constitutional term at midnight on Aug. 12. On the general elections, he said the PMLN would enter into some seat adjustments with allied parties, adding that the party would field its own candidates in constituencies where they could not reach a consensus.

He also rubbished speculations over the PMLN proposing Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the slot of interim prime minister, saying a “neutral” person would be appointed to the role to ensure transparent general elections. “A neutral person should be appointed to this position so that no one could question the elections’ results,” he said, adding the caretaker setup would be determined after consultation with all allied parties, Nawaz, and the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz.

“I assure you there will be a very efficient interim government at the center,” he claimed, adding that he had no desire to see any delay to the polls. “If a notification regarding the new census is issued and even if the new census is notified, it will be up to the Election Commission of Pakistan to handle the issue,” he said.

To a question on why so many major initiatives of his government had the involvement of the military, the prime minister said the “hybrid model of the PTI government” had been used to malign the opposition, create hatred among people, annoy friendly countries, and hamper the economy. “On the other hand, in our system we want agriculture reforms, to impart I.T. training to all students, dig out our natural resources and ensure that all state institutions work within their own domains so that all will work together to rid the country of crisis,” he claimed.